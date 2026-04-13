Will iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Arrive Before Base Model? Here's What Leaks Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro models may launch September 2026, base models March 2027.

Base iPhone 18 priced around Rs 89,900 for 12GB/256GB.

Expected A20 processor, 6.3-inch display, dual 48MP rear cameras.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's next iPhone lineup is already generating buzz, even though the official launch is still months away. Leaks and early reports suggest that the iPhone 18 series could break from Apple's usual release pattern, with some models arriving much later than others. For buyers waiting on the standard version, this could mean a longer wait than expected.

Here is everything that is known so far about the iPhone 18's launch timeline, expected pricing in India, and key specifications.

Will Apple Launch All iPhone 18 Models At The Same Time?

Based on current rumours, the answer appears to be no. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new Ultra model, possibly a foldable variant, in September 2026. However, the base iPhone 18 and a possible iPhone 18e may not arrive until around March 2027.

This would be a notable shift from Apple's standard practice of releasing the full lineup together. Buyers who prefer the regular model over the Pro variants may need to hold off for close to six months after the premium models go on sale.

iPhone 18 Expected Price In India And Key Specs

On pricing, early estimates put the iPhone 18 at around Rs 89,900 in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Since the launch is still far away, the final price could change based on several factors, including import duties and currency shifts.

On the hardware side, the iPhone 18 is expected to run on Apple's upcoming A20 processor, feature a 6.3-inch Super Retina display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and ship with iOS 27. Camera-wise, it may include a dual rear setup with a 48MP main sensor with OIS and a 48MP ultra-wide lens, along with an 18MP front camera.

There are also early talks of Siri getting support from Google's Gemini, though this remains speculation for now. Since all of this comes from early leaks, nothing should be taken as confirmed until Apple makes an official announcement.