iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Everything You Need To Know Before Spending Rs 2L

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Galaxy Z Fold 8 expected to retain similar design, potentially S Pen support.

iPhone Fold may offer tablet-like multitasking with minimal crease.

Both foldables priced around $1,999 to $2,399.

iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: The foldable phone market is about to get a lot more competitive. Samsung has dominated this space for years, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to continue that run. But Apple is finally entering the game with the iPhone Fold, and that changes the conversation entirely.

Both devices are shaping up to be serious pieces of hardware, but they come with very different strengths, price points, and timelines. Here is a breakdown of everything known so far to help you decide which one actually makes sense for you.

iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Design And Display

Samsung is not expected to reinvent the wheel with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Leaked renders suggest it will measure 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.5mm when unfolded and 158.4 x 72.8 x 9mm when folded, making it slightly thicker than the Z Fold 7.

That extra thickness could signal the return of S Pen support, which Samsung dropped from the Z Fold 7 to keep it slim. The Fold 8 is expected to keep the same screen setup: a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch main display.

Apple's approach with the iPhone Fold looks notably different. Dummy unit photos suggest it will have a wider-than-usual aspect ratio compared to other book-style foldables, seemingly aimed at a more tablet-like multitasking experience.

The outer screen is expected to measure 5.5 inches, with a 7.8-inch main display. While those numbers are smaller than Samsung's, reports suggest the iPhone Fold will have little to no visible crease, thanks to a specialised liquid metal hinge and a unique glass support structure.

iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Price

Pricing is where things get particularly interesting. Samsung is expected to hold the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at $1,999, the same as its predecessor, though another price increase remains possible given ongoing supply chain pressures.

Apple's entry is expected to start around $2,000, though some reports put the ceiling as high as $2,399, depending on the configuration. Given Apple's history with premium hardware, the higher end of that range seems plausible.

iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Camera

Samsung holds the clear advantage on paper. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to carry a 200MP main shooter, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP 3x telephoto lens, making it a strong option for photography enthusiasts.

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a dual-camera system with two 48MP sensors. It may also include an under-display camera on the main 7.8-inch panel, which would keep the interior screen looking clean and uninterrupted. The cover and main display cameras are both rumoured to be 18MP, matching the Centre Stage camera introduced with the iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Battery

Battery capacity leans in Apple's favour this time. The iPhone Fold is rumoured to pack a 5,500mAh cell, which would be larger than what is found in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. That said, it will need to power a significantly bigger display, so real-world performance remains to be seen.

Samsung is reportedly bumping the Galaxy Z Fold 8's battery to 5,000mAh, up from the Fold 7. For context, the Fold 7 managed 10 hours and 55 minutes in battery drain testing, so the Fold 8 could realistically push past the 12-hour mark.

iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Launch Date

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 around July 22, in line with its usual mid-summer Galaxy Unpacked schedule.

Apple's timeline is less certain. Early reports pointed to a September reveal alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, but rumoured engineering challenges could push the iPhone Fold to a December 2026 launch, or potentially into early 2027.

iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Which One Will Be Better?

Based on current information, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has the edge in cameras and software maturity, while the iPhone Fold could lead in display quality, battery size, and build refinement. Samsung arrives first with a proven track record.

Apple arrives later with something genuinely new. If your priority is a device you can buy and rely on sooner, the Fold 8 is the safer pick. If you are willing to wait for Apple's first attempt at a foldable, the iPhone Fold could be worth holding out for.