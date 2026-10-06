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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsThinking Of Buying An HP Laptop? How To Read (& Make The Most Of) Amazon's Festive Sale Prices

Thinking Of Buying An HP Laptop? How To Read (& Make The Most Of) Amazon's Festive Sale Prices

HP laptops are among the brands listed in Amazon's festive sale. Here is how to judge a discount on the HP Professional 15 and OmniBook 3 beyond the MRP.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers 50% off select laptops.
  • HP Professional, OmniBook models demonstrate significant price reductions.
  • Buyers should compare specifications, prices, and software compatibility carefully.
  • Additional 10% discounts available for SBI cards and Prime members.

HP is among the brands in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 laptop line-up, which starts on October 8, with Prime members getting early access from October 7. Listings flagged ahead of the sale show discounts of up to 50 per cent on select ASUS, HP and Lenovo models, so it helps to know how to read them.

Two HP examples show the range. The HP Professional 15, aimed at office and business users, is listed at a special price of Rs 48,890 against an MRP of Rs 1,00,990. The HP OmniBook 3 pairs a Snapdragon X processor with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, plus a 14-inch 2K display, and is listed at Rs 89,990 against an MRP of Rs 99,637.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Starts This Week: These Are The Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Look Beyond The MRP

The percentage off an MRP can look dramatic and very, very enticing, but the useful comparison is what the same model has recently sold for.

Note the current price now and check it again when the sale opens.

Match The Machine To The Job

A business-focused 15-inch laptop suits spreadsheets, documents and video calls, while a lightweight 14-inch model suits students and frequent travellers. Laptops with Snapdragon X chips use Arm architecture, so confirm that any specialised software you rely on is supported before buying.

Also check the processor and memory details on the listing, since variants of a similar-sounding model can differ.

Then, Count The Offers

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits. Check the cap and minimum spend in the terms.

You can explore HP and other laptop deals on Amazon and compare the final payable amount, warranty and return window across your shortlist.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 begin for laptops?

The sale starts on October 8th, with Prime members gaining early access on October 7th. It features brands like HP, ASUS, and Lenovo.

How should I evaluate laptop discounts during the sale?

Look beyond the percentage off MRP. Compare the sale price to the model's recent selling price to understand the true discount value.

What should I consider when buying a laptop with a Snapdragon X processor?

Laptops with Snapdragon X chips use Arm architecture. Before buying, confirm that any specialized software you need is compatible with this architecture.

Are there any additional payment offers available during the sale?

Yes, Amazon offers a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions. Prime members can also get up to 10% extra benefits.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
HP Amazon Laptop Amazon Great Indian Festival
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