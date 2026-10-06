Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers 50% off select laptops.

HP Professional, OmniBook models demonstrate significant price reductions.

Buyers should compare specifications, prices, and software compatibility carefully.

Additional 10% discounts available for SBI cards and Prime members.

HP is among the brands in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 laptop line-up, which starts on October 8, with Prime members getting early access from October 7. Listings flagged ahead of the sale show discounts of up to 50 per cent on select ASUS, HP and Lenovo models, so it helps to know how to read them.

Two HP examples show the range. The HP Professional 15, aimed at office and business users, is listed at a special price of Rs 48,890 against an MRP of Rs 1,00,990. The HP OmniBook 3 pairs a Snapdragon X processor with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, plus a 14-inch 2K display, and is listed at Rs 89,990 against an MRP of Rs 99,637.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Starts This Week: These Are The Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Look Beyond The MRP

The percentage off an MRP can look dramatic and very, very enticing, but the useful comparison is what the same model has recently sold for.

Note the current price now and check it again when the sale opens.

Match The Machine To The Job

A business-focused 15-inch laptop suits spreadsheets, documents and video calls, while a lightweight 14-inch model suits students and frequent travellers. Laptops with Snapdragon X chips use Arm architecture, so confirm that any specialised software you rely on is supported before buying.

Also check the processor and memory details on the listing, since variants of a similar-sounding model can differ.

Then, Count The Offers

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits. Check the cap and minimum spend in the terms.

You can explore HP and other laptop deals on Amazon and compare the final payable amount, warranty and return window across your shortlist.