Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stuffcool Odin Plus offers premium design, 25W wireless, 45W wired charging.

Integrated display and kickstand enhance convenience for desk use.

Delivers fast charging, powering iPhones to 50% in 25 minutes.

Priced at Rs 4,499, it is bulky for comfortable pocket carry.

Stuffcool Odin Plus Review: Power banks have traditionally been designed around a fairly unexciting brief: carry a battery, connect a cable and charge your phone. The Stuffcool Odin Plus wants to make that experience considerably more sophisticated. With a metallic finish, 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging, 45W wired fast charging, a built-in USB-C cable, a digital battery display and an integrated kickstand, it is trying to be more than something you throw into your bag before leaving home.

And it makes a rather good first impression. The Odin Plus looks like it belongs alongside a premium smartphone, rather than being an afterthought in your collection of accessories. I particularly liked how its metal finish complements devices such as the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It has the sort of design that makes you want to keep it visible on your desk.

At Rs 4,499, it is not an inexpensive 10,000mAh power bank. But Stuffcool is clearly banking on a combination of premium design, faster charging and convenience to justify the price. After spending time with it, I think it has a fairly compelling proposition, with one important caveat.

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A Power Bank That Knows Its Role

The first thing I noticed about the Odin Plus was its finish. The metallic construction gives it a premium appearance, and it feels much more considered than the usual plastic power banks that dominate this category.

This matters particularly if you are using a flagship smartphone. Accessories are often overlooked when manufacturers spend considerable effort making phones look and feel premium. The Odin Plus does not look out of place next to an expensive iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device. It complements the phone rather than making the combination feel like an awkward assortment of gadgets.

It also has a practical design advantage: the built-in USB-C cable means you do not necessarily have to carry a separate cable for wired charging. There is also a USB-C port, which is welcome for users who do not have MagSafe-compatible phones or simply prefer wired charging.

The little digital display is another thoughtful addition. It shows the remaining battery level at a glance, removing the guesswork associated with power banks that rely on a few blinking LED indicators. It is a small feature, but one that makes the accessory feel more polished.

Then there is the integrated kickstand. It pops out from the body and allows you to prop up your phone while it charges. On a work desk, this is particularly useful. You can keep your phone upright for notifications, video calls or a quick glance at incoming messages without having to hold it or find a separate stand.

It is precisely these little conveniences that make the Odin Plus feel like a thoughtfully designed accessory.

25W Wireless Charging And 45W Wired Power

The Odin Plus packs a 10,000mAh battery, with support for up to 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging and up to 45W wired fast charging.

That is a useful combination because wireless and wired charging serve different purposes. Magnetic wireless charging is convenient when you want to snap the power bank onto your phone and continue using it without dealing with cables. Wired charging, meanwhile, is the better option when you want to prioritise speed.

The built-in USB-C cable supports up to 45W PD output, while the power bank itself supports up to 30W PD input for recharging. It also offers up to 45W PPS charging, including support for Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 on compatible devices.

Stuffcool claims compatible iPhones and Pixel devices can reach 50 per cent charge in around 30 minutes using its 25W wireless charging capability. Actual charging speeds will depend on the phone, battery temperature, charging conditions and compatibility.

In my testing with an iPhone Pro Max, the Odin Plus took the phone from zero to 50 per cent in under 25 minutes. That is an encouraging result and makes it a genuinely useful companion when you need a quick battery boost rather than a prolonged charging session.

The combination of wireless and wired options also makes it versatile. You can use the magnetic connection with compatible devices or switch to the built-in cable when you want a wired connection. The USB-C port adds another layer of flexibility.

It is worth remembering that the advertised 25W and 45W figures represent maximum supported outputs, not speeds that every connected device will necessarily achieve.

The Stand And Display Are Small Features With Big Utility

Power banks are not usually products that inspire much excitement beyond their capacity and charging speeds. The Odin Plus gets a few details right that make it more pleasant to live with.

The digital display is one of them. Knowing exactly how much charge remains is far more useful than interpreting a series of indicator lights. It gives you a quick understanding of whether the power bank has enough juice for another charging session or needs to be plugged in before you head out.

The built-in stand is arguably even more useful. Pop it out, attach your phone and you have a compact viewing arrangement for your desk. It is particularly convenient if you spend a lot of time working at a desk and want your phone visible while it charges.

Neither feature is revolutionary on its own. Together, however, they make the Odin Plus feel like a product designed around everyday usage rather than a specification sheet.

The One Thing I Wish Were Different





There is one compromise, and it is fairly obvious once you start carrying the Odin Plus around.

Despite its premium design and magnetic convenience, it is a little bulky for pockets. I could not comfortably carry it in my pocket while my phone was attached and charging. The combination becomes cumbersome, particularly if you are moving around rather than sitting at a desk.

That is not necessarily a deal-breaker. The Odin Plus works particularly well in a backpack, laptop bag or on a work desk. But if your idea of a power bank is something you can comfortably slip into your jeans pocket and forget about, this may not be the most convenient option.

It is a trade-off between having a substantial 10,000mAh battery, a metal finish, magnetic charging and a built-in stand, and keeping the overall package genuinely pocket-friendly.

For me, this is the only significant drawback. I would have liked Stuffcool to make it a little slimmer, even if that meant compromising slightly on the design or the integrated stand.

Stuffcool Odin Plus Review: Final Verdict

The Stuffcool Odin Plus is a good example of how a familiar accessory can be made considerably more appealing through thoughtful design.

It looks gorgeous, offers fast wireless and wired charging, includes a built-in USB-C cable, and adds genuinely useful touches such as a digital display and an integrated kickstand. Its 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging and 45W wired output make it versatile, while my charging test with an iPhone Pro Max was particularly encouraging.

At Rs 4,499, it is certainly not for someone looking for the cheapest way to carry an extra 10,000mAh of battery capacity. There are more affordable alternatives if capacity is your only consideration.

But the Odin Plus is not trying to win on capacity alone. It is selling convenience, design and the experience of using a power bank that feels like a natural extension of your premium smartphone.

I would have liked it to be slimmer and easier to carry in a pocket. Beyond that, there is very little I would complain about.

The Stuffcool Odin Plus is not the power bank I would choose for a minimalist pocket carry. It is, however, one I would happily keep on my work desk, and that is perhaps the best way to understand what it does well.

Should You Buy Stuffcool Odin Plus?