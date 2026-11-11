Boat Chrome Ivory Review: Dressed Like Jewellery, Thinks Like A Smartwatch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smartwatch boasts elegant jewellery-like design, rose-gold finish, and AMOLED display.

Offers comprehensive health tracking, female wellness suite, and Bluetooth calling.

Software lacks depth, and magnetic charger connection is frustratingly insecure.

Boat Chrome Ivory Review: The smartwatch market has become rather predictable. Bigger displays, more health metrics, another collection of sports modes and increasingly familiar designs. Every now and then, however, a product comes along that tries to make a slightly different argument: what if a smartwatch looked like an accessory you'd actually want to wear, even when you weren't particularly interested in checking your steps?

The Boat Chrome Ivory is built around that idea. Co-designed with jewellery brand GIVA and positioned by Boat as a smartwatch for women, it puts considerable emphasis on aesthetics. The rose-gold metallic finish, square AMOLED display and lightweight metal strap give it an appearance that feels closer to a piece of everyday jewellery than a conventional fitness tracker.

And that is where it makes its strongest first impression. The Chrome Ivory looks genuinely attractive on the wrist, feels light enough for everyday wear and has the kind of polished finish that works with both casual outfits and more formal clothing.

But a smartwatch cannot survive on looks alone. With health tracking, Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes and a companion app handling much of the experience, there is plenty here to examine. The good news is that Boat gets several design decisions right. The less encouraging news is that the software could use more depth, while the charging mechanism is an unexpectedly frustrating weakness.

A Smartwatch That Wants To Be Jewellery First

The Chrome Ivory's biggest selling point is immediately apparent: its design.

The rose-gold metal band gives the watch a premium appearance, and the metallic dial complements it rather well. It is not trying to look like a miniature sports computer strapped to your wrist. Instead, the design is more understated and accessory-oriented, which makes sense given its positioning and collaboration with GIVA.

I particularly liked how light the metal band feels. Some metallic smartwatches can become uncomfortable over extended periods, especially when worn throughout the day. The Chrome Ivory avoids that particular problem in my experience. It looks substantial without feeling unnecessarily heavy, making it a comfortable option for daily wear.

The square dial also gives it a contemporary appearance. Boat has clearly put effort into making the Chrome Ivory look different from the usual collection of round-faced fitness watches.

There is a 7H scratch-resistant display coating, which is intended to offer protection against everyday contact with objects such as keys and bags. The watch also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, adding a degree of everyday practicality to the design.

The result is a smartwatch that does not demand attention but still manages to look rather good. And for a product whose design is central to its identity, that is an important achievement.

The AMOLED Display Is A Welcome Highlight

The Chrome Ivory features a 1.7-inch square AMOLED display with a resolution of 366 × 366 pixels and a claimed peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

That is a respectable specification for a smartwatch in this category. AMOLED technology allows for vibrant colours and deep blacks, while the high-brightness rating should help with visibility in brighter surroundings.

The watch also supports Always-On Display and Raise-to-Wake, giving users the option to check the time and other information without having to interact with the screen every time.

The square format works particularly well with its overall design. It gives the interface a modern appearance and provides enough room for notifications, watch faces and basic smartwatch information.

Boat also offers multiple customisable watch faces, allowing users to switch things up depending on their mood or outfit. This is a small but important part of the Chrome Ivory's appeal. A smartwatch that is designed to double as a fashion accessory should offer enough flexibility to complement different occasions.

The display is certainly one of the more attractive aspects of the package, although the overall software experience needs to do more to make the hardware feel truly premium.

Health Tracking And Women's Wellness Features

The Chrome Ivory includes a female wellness suite that can be configured through the Boat Crest app. It offers reminders related to menstrual dates and ovulation stages, with notifications delivered directly to the smartwatch.

Boat positions this feature as a way to help women stay informed about different stages of their menstrual cycle, including PMS, perimenopause and menopause-related changes.

It is a welcome addition, particularly because women's wellness features are still not equally represented across every smartwatch category. However, it is important to understand what the feature actually does: it provides reminders and tracking support based on information entered into the companion app. It should not be treated as a medical tool or a substitute for professional health advice.

Beyond this, the Chrome Ivory offers 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring and stress tracking. These features provide a basic overview of everyday health and activity patterns.

There is also support for multiple sports modes, including walking, running, cycling, yoga, dancing, badminton, basketball, tennis and several other activities. The range is extensive on paper, although the actual usefulness of these modes depends on the accuracy and depth of the tracking experience.

This is where I would have liked Boat to do a little more. The Chrome Ivory has the foundations of a capable everyday wellness smartwatch, but the software and feature experience could be more comprehensive. A premium-looking wearable deserves a companion experience that feels equally polished.

Bluetooth Calling And Everyday Smart Features

The Chrome Ivory also supports Bluetooth calling, allowing users to answer calls directly from the watch. It includes access to a dial pad, call logs and saved contacts, which can be useful when your phone is not immediately accessible.

Other utilities include a voice assistant, calculator, stopwatch, timer, flashlight, Do Not Disturb mode, Find My Phone, music control and camera control.

These are familiar smartwatch features, but they add to the convenience of having a connected device on your wrist.

The Boat Crest app handles much of the customisation and health-related information, including the women's wellness suite. The overall experience is functional, but this is also the area where the Chrome Ivory could benefit from a more substantial software offering.

The hardware makes a strong first impression. The interface and feature set need to work harder to match it.

Battery Life Is Promising, But The Charger Is A Problem

Boat claims up to five days of battery life for the Chrome Ivory. Actual endurance will depend on factors such as Always-On Display usage, brightness, Bluetooth calling and health-monitoring settings.

However, my biggest concern is not the battery capacity or the advertised endurance. It is the charging mechanism.

The Chrome Ivory comes with a two-pin magnetic pogo-pin charging cable. In principle, this is a fairly straightforward arrangement. In practice, the connection does not feel secure enough.

The magnetic charger does not stick to the watch body as firmly as I would have liked. Even the slightest imbalance or disturbance while charging can dislodge the connection. The more frustrating part is that the watch may simply stop charging without you immediately realising it.

That is an avoidable inconvenience. Charging should be the least complicated part of owning a smartwatch. Having to repeatedly check whether the charger is still connected defeats the purpose of a supposedly convenient magnetic system.

It is particularly disappointing because the rest of the physical design feels carefully considered. A more dependable charging connection would have made the overall experience considerably better.

Boat Chrome Ivory Review: Final Verdict

The Boat Chrome Ivory gets the most immediately visible part of the smartwatch experience right. It looks gorgeous, the rose-gold metallic band feels premium without being heavy, and the square AMOLED display gives it a distinctive identity.

Its women's wellness suite, health monitoring, Bluetooth calling and range of sports modes make it more than just a decorative accessory. There is a reasonable collection of everyday smartwatch features here, too.

But there are two areas where Boat needs to do better. The software experience could offer more depth and refinement, while the magnetic pogo-pin charger needs a more secure connection. The latter is particularly frustrating because it affects something as fundamental as keeping the watch charged.

The Chrome Ivory is a good-looking smartwatch with a clear design identity. It has the potential to be a compelling everyday wearable, particularly for someone who values aesthetics as much as basic smartwatch functionality. But it needs a more polished software experience and a better charging solution to feel like a truly complete package.

Should You Buy Boat Chrome Ivory?