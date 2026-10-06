The festival starts on October 8, with Prime members receiving early access from October 7.
Amazon Sale 2026 Laptop Guide: 5 (Plus One) Things You Must Check Before Buying
Amazon's sale starts October 8. Before chasing discounts, check the RAM, SSD, display, battery and operating system that decide whether a laptop suits your daily work.
- Assess processor, 16GB RAM, and ample SSD storage.
- Evaluate display, battery, weight, and suitable operating system.
- Confirm model, seller, warranty, and final discounted price.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins on October 8, with Prime members getting early access from October 7, and laptops are among the categories likely to see steep markdowns. Amazon has also confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions. Before the discounts start to drive your decision, decide what you need the machine to do.
Processor & RAM
For office work, study and browsing, a recent mid-range processor is enough, but 16GB of RAM gives more headroom than 8GB as apps and browser tabs pile up. Check whether the memory is soldered, since many thin laptops cannot be upgraded later.
Storage
Prefer an SSD, and treat 512GB as a comfortable starting point if you keep photos, videos or large files on the device.
Display
Look at resolution, brightness and panel type, not just screen size. A sharper, brighter screen matters more if you work for hours or sit near a window.
Battery & Weight
Battery claims are usually measured under light use, so expect less with video calls and many tabs open. If you carry your laptop every day, weight and charger size matter as much as specifications.
Operating System
Windows laptops offer the widest choice of brands and prices, while MacBooks suit buyers who already use an iPhone or prefer macOS. Laptops with Arm-based processors can handle some older Windows software differently, so check that your must-have apps are supported.
Before Checkout (The Plus-One You Should Not Miss)
Confirm the exact model number, the seller, the warranty terms and the return window, and compare the final payable amount after bank offers and any exchange value.
You can browse laptops from HP, Apple and more on Amazon and note today's prices for the models on your shortlist, so you have a baseline to judge sale prices against.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begin?
What discounts are available during the festival?
Laptops are expected to have steep markdowns. Customers can also get a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions.
What are key considerations for a laptop's processor and RAM?
A recent mid-range processor is sufficient for basic tasks. 16GB of RAM offers more headroom than 8GB, and always check if the memory is soldered.
What should I confirm before completing a laptop purchase?
Before checkout, confirm the exact model, seller, warranty, and return window. Also, compare the final price after all bank offers and exchange values.