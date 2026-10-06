India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Sale 2026 Laptop Guide: 5 (Plus One) Things You Must Check Before Buying

Amazon Sale 2026 Laptop Guide: 5 (Plus One) Things You Must Check Before Buying

Amazon's sale starts October 8. Before chasing discounts, check the RAM, SSD, display, battery and operating system that decide whether a laptop suits your daily work.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Assess processor, 16GB RAM, and ample SSD storage.
  • Evaluate display, battery, weight, and suitable operating system.
  • Confirm model, seller, warranty, and final discounted price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins on October 8, with Prime members getting early access from October 7, and laptops are among the categories likely to see steep markdowns. Amazon has also confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions. Before the discounts start to drive your decision, decide what you need the machine to do.

Processor & RAM

For office work, study and browsing, a recent mid-range processor is enough, but 16GB of RAM gives more headroom than 8GB as apps and browser tabs pile up. Check whether the memory is soldered, since many thin laptops cannot be upgraded later.

Storage

Prefer an SSD, and treat 512GB as a comfortable starting point if you keep photos, videos or large files on the device.

Display

Look at resolution, brightness and panel type, not just screen size. A sharper, brighter screen matters more if you work for hours or sit near a window.

Battery & Weight

Battery claims are usually measured under light use, so expect less with video calls and many tabs open. If you carry your laptop every day, weight and charger size matter as much as specifications.

Operating System

Windows laptops offer the widest choice of brands and prices, while MacBooks suit buyers who already use an iPhone or prefer macOS. Laptops with Arm-based processors can handle some older Windows software differently, so check that your must-have apps are supported.

Before Checkout (The Plus-One You Should Not Miss)

Confirm the exact model number, the seller, the warranty terms and the return window, and compare the final payable amount after bank offers and any exchange value.

You can browse laptops from HP, Apple and more on Amazon and note today's prices for the models on your shortlist, so you have a baseline to judge sale prices against.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begin?

The festival starts on October 8, with Prime members receiving early access from October 7.

What discounts are available during the festival?

Laptops are expected to have steep markdowns. Customers can also get a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions.

What are key considerations for a laptop's processor and RAM?

A recent mid-range processor is sufficient for basic tasks. 16GB of RAM offers more headroom than 8GB, and always check if the memory is soldered.

What should I confirm before completing a laptop purchase?

Before checkout, confirm the exact model, seller, warranty, and return window. Also, compare the final price after all bank offers and exchange values.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read More
Published at : 06 Oct 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Laptop Amazon Great Indian Festival
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Starts This Week: These Are The Deals You Shouldn’t Miss
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Starts This Week: These Are The Deals You Shouldn’t Miss
Gadgets
Oppo F35 Pro Review: The Smartphone Equivalent Of A Swiss Army Knife
Oppo F35 Pro Review: The Smartphone Equivalent Of A Swiss Army Knife
Gadgets
Nothing Phone (4a) Gets Rs 3,000 Price Cut, Phone (4b) Drops By Rs 4,000: Check Big Billion Days Deals
Nothing Phone (4a) Gets Rs 3,000 Price Cut, Phone (4b) Drops By Rs 4,000: Check Big Billion Days Deals
Gadgets
OPINION | Apple Pay Is A Card-First Bet In A UPI-First Market, So I'd Wait For RuPay Integration
OPINION | Apple Pay Is A Card-First Bet In A UPI-First Market, So I'd Wait For RuPay Integration
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Remain Inside Akashvani Bhavan, Election Commission Move Still Unclear
Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Refuse To Leave Akashvani Bhavan, Demand Access To Election Commission
Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Detained After Barricade Face-Off, Opposition Leaders Taken Away
Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Detained As Opposition Clash With Police Over SIR Intensifies
CAPTAIN SMIT NEWS: फ्लाईदुबई जैसा हमला फिर होगा? अल-कायदा ने दी खुली धमकी |ABPLIVE
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget