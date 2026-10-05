Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Starts This Week: These Are The Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's Great Indian Festival begins October 8 for all.

Offers include discounts, SBI cards, Amazon Pay benefits.

New AI tools, expanded delivery enhance overall shopping.

Logistics network, seller base expanded, 160,000 jobs created.

Amazon is gearing up for the festive shopping season with the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, which will open to all customers on October 8. The annual sale will feature discounts across smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, home appliances, everyday essentials and several other categories.

Customers can also avail a 10% instant discount with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Key Offers And Benefits

The 2026 edition will bring discounts across a wide range of products, with Amazon promising some of its lowest prices of the year. Prime members will also have access to additional benefits and savings across select categories.

Amazon Pay will be a major part of the festive shopping push. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can earn unlimited 5% cashback as Prime members and 3% cashback as non-Prime members. The card also comes with welcome rewards worth up to Rs 2,500 and carries no joining or annual fee.

Amazon Pay Later customers can receive 10% cashback on several purchases and choose Pay in 3 interest-free EMIs for cart values of Rs 1,500 or more, with no processing fee.

There are additional rewards on everyday transactions. Customers can receive Rs 20 cashback on Amazon Pay Balance orders of Rs 300 or more across fashion, beauty, home and kitchen categories. First-time bill payment users can also get rewards of up to Rs 500, while recharges and bill payments can offer up to Rs 50 back.

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Amazon Now Expands To More Than 120 Cities

Amazon is also expanding its quick-commerce offering ahead of the festive rush. Amazon Now has now reached more than 120 cities across India, doubling its footprint within two weeks.

The service has expanded into cities including Amritsar, Abohar, Jalandhar, Ambala, Mangalore, Manipal, Vizag, Kochi, Changanassery, Bhubaneswar and Karwar. Customers in these locations can access thousands of products with deliveries promised within minutes.

Amazon is also highlighting AI-powered shopping features as part of the Great Indian Festival. Rufus is designed to help customers discover products and receive personalised recommendations through natural-language prompts such as "Diwali gifting ke liye best electronics deals dikhao" and "Ghar ki Diwali safai ke liye essentials”.

Lens AI allows shoppers to search for products by taking a photograph, while Rufus' price tracking feature provides 30 to 90-day price history and can alert users when a product reaches their preferred price.

Other tools include AI Review Highlights, Quick Learn and Buying Guides, alongside a personalised homepage aimed at improving product discovery.

Smartphones And Electronics Get Major Discounts

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 40% on smartphones and accessories. Products listed for the sale include the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G at Rs 30,999, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G at Rs 14,999 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 5G at Rs 1,79,999.

The iQOO Z11 5G is listed at Rs 39,999, while the Itel Zeno 100 Pro is priced at Rs 7,739.

The electronics category will see discounts of up to 80%. The Apple Mac Mini with Apple M6 chip is listed at Rs 94,400, with up to Rs 5,500 additional savings through an instant bank discount. The Apple iPad Air M4 will be available for Rs 67,999.

Other highlighted products include Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones at Rs 20,990, Sony ICLE 7M4M at Rs 1,83,990, Insta360 X5 Essential Action Cam at Rs 62,990 and the HP Victus with AMD Ryzen 7 and RTX 3050 at Rs 93,990.

Customers can also pick up the JBL Bar 800 Pro Soundbar for Rs 54,999, Xiaomi Pad 8 Creator's Edition for Rs 42,999 and Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds for Rs 9,999.

Smart TVs And Projectors At Up To 65% Off

The television and projector segment will feature discounts of up to 65%.

The TCL 65-inch Smartchoice 4K UHD QD-Mini LED Google TV is listed at Rs 63,999. Xiaomi's 55-inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV is priced at Rs 29,999, while the Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV will cost Rs 56,990.

Samsung's 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV is listed at Rs 44,990. The WZATCO Yuva Horizon Google TV Projector, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 20,990.

Fashion And Beauty Deals For The Festive Season

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 65% across fashion and beauty from brands spanning clothing, footwear, luggage, skincare, accessories and jewellery.

The sale includes denim priced below Rs 899 from Levi’s, WROGN and Flying Machine, skincare products under Rs 299 from brands including Neutrogena, Mamaearth and Nivea, and discounts of up to 65% on ethnic and western wear from Biba, Libas, ONLY and The Souled Store.

Selected products include The Derma Co Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash at Rs 162, U.S. Polo ASSN. Mens Simon 2.0 Sneaker at Rs 2,249, Eucerin Oil Control Dry Touch Sun Gel-Cream SPF50+ at Rs 940 and a PALMONAS 18k Gold Plated Gilded Rings Layered Necklace at Rs 884.

A Casio G-Shock GA-2100-1A1DR is listed at Rs 8,276, while a Myx Women's Embroidered Anarkali Kurta Suit Set with Organza Dupatta is priced at Rs 1,199.

Home Appliances, Fitness Products And Everyday Essentials

Home appliances will see discounts of up to 65%, with products ranging from kitchen equipment to refrigerators.

The Elica 90 cm autoclean kitchen chimney is listed at Rs 15,790, while the IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven is priced at Rs 8,690. The Godrej 600L Smart Convertible Side-by-Side Refrigerator is available at Rs 69,990 and the Haier 602L Side-by-Side Refrigerator at Rs 44,990.

The Samsung 236L Convertible 3-Door Refrigerator is listed at Rs 11,799, while the LG 185L 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 8,690.

Amazon is also offering up to 50% off on selected two-wheelers, sports products and toys. The Hero Xtreme 125R is listed at Rs 97,800, while the PowerMax Fitness TDM-96B treadmill is available for Rs 14,999.

Everyday essentials will have discounts of up to 70%. Featured products include Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies at Rs 799, Dettol washing machine cleaner at Rs 179, True Elements Chia Seeds at Rs 235 and Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Wash & Shampoo at Rs 855.

Travel Deals And Amazon Pay Savings

Amazon is also positioning the sale as an opportunity for festive travel planning. Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can receive up to 15% off, including 5% cashback, on flights and hotels.

Amazon Pay users can access savings of up to 23% on flights, up to 75% on hotels and up to 17% plus Rs 100 cashback on bus bookings. Flash sales offering these benefits will also be available to all customers at selected dates and times.

Amazon Bazaar, Launchpad And Local Sellers

Amazon Bazaar will offer discounts of up to 70% across fashion, home products and other categories, alongside up to Rs 100 cashback on eligible everyday purchases. Products include shirts from Rs 199, women's kurtis from Rs 99, bedsheets at Rs 199 and manual vegetable choppers at Rs 79.

Amazon Launchpad will showcase festive offers from startups and emerging Indian brands, with discounts of up to 70%. Amazon Karigar and Saheli will also feature products from artisans and women entrepreneurs, with discounts reaching up to 85% on selected categories.

Amazon Local Shops will offer products including flowers, sweets, cakes and gift hampers starting at Rs 499, along with discounts on furniture, appliances, paints and sanitaryware.

Small and medium businesses will also feature more than 2 lakh products, with discounts of up to 70% across fashion, home and beauty.

Amazon Expands Delivery Network Ahead Of Festive Rush

Amazon India says it has created more than 160,000 seasonal employment opportunities across its operations network ahead of the festive season. The opportunities span more than 400 cities, including tier 2 and tier 3 locations.

The company has also announced the expansion of its logistics network through 20 new fulfilment centres, six new sort centres and 150 new last-mile delivery stations across 118 cities. Amazon said the expansion will increase its overall storage capacity by 50% to 64 million cubic feet.

The company also said its seller base has crossed 20 lakh, with more than 3 lakh new sellers joining the platform. According to Amazon, this represents its strongest seller growth in three years.

Early deals are already available across several categories, while the main Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale begins for all customers on October 8.