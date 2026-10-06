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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsMacBook Neo Under Rs 65,000? What To Know About Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Apple Deal

MacBook Neo Under Rs 65,000? What To Know About Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Apple Deal

Amazon says the MacBook Neo will cost under Rs 65,000 after offers, against Rs 79,900 on Apple's site. Here is how the saving is made up and what to check.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon reveals MacBook Neo discount for upcoming festival sale.
  • Effective price under Rs 65,000 includes specific bank offers.
  • Buyers must verify card benefits, configuration, and compare prices.

Amazon has revealed offer pricing on Apple's MacBook Neo ahead of its Great Indian Festival 2026, which begins on October 8. The laptop currently starts at Rs 79,900 on Apple India's website, and Amazon says it will be available for under Rs 65,000 after all offers. That implies a saving of Rs 14,910 including offers, or an effective price of about Rs 64,990.

The headline price depends on stacking benefits. Amazon has advertised a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI debit and credit card transactions and an extra Rs 250 off for Prime members. Buyers may also get an exchange offer, though its value will depend on the condition and model of the old device.

This is where shoppers often slip. A price quoted "after offers" is not what appears when you add the laptop to the cart. Select the specific card at the payment step, check the maximum discount and minimum order value in the offer terms, and look at the final payable amount before confirming.

Reports on the reveal do not break down how much of the saving is the base price cut and how much comes from bank offers, so the card you use matters.

Don't Forget To Do This

Check the configuration too. Deal prices usually apply to a specific variant, so confirm that the model number, memory and storage on the listing match what you want, and look at the seller and warranty arrangements.

If you are a first-time Mac buyer, make sure the software you rely on for work or study runs on macOS.

Finally, compare. Note the price on Apple's own website and at other retailers, because a sale price is only a bargain against an honest baseline. You can check the latest MacBook and laptop offers on Amazon once the sale goes live and watch how the price moves over the first few days.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the effective price of the MacBook Neo during the Amazon sale?

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the MacBook Neo will be available for under Rs 65,000, with an effective price of about Rs 64,990 after all offers. This represents a saving of Rs 14,910.

How can shoppers achieve the advertised MacBook Neo price on Amazon?

The advertised price depends on stacking benefits. These include a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI card transactions and an extra Rs 250 off for Prime members. An exchange offer may also contribute to the saving.

When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begin?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, which will feature offers on the MacBook Neo, is scheduled to begin on October 8.

What should buyers check before purchasing the MacBook Neo during the sale?

Buyers should verify the specific configuration, model number, memory, and storage. It's also crucial to check the seller, warranty arrangements, and ensure software compatibility with macOS before confirming the purchase.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival TEchnology News
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