Shimla/Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday dared the BJP to back their claims of corruption with facts and proofs instead of levelling allegations against the government during the adjournment motion in the Assembly.

He mocked the BJP for frequently raising issues, including allegations of corruption, in the House, without adequate preparation, and emphasised that the government's strategy is to discuss every proposal brought forward and ensure the truth is brought to light.

Talking to the media, the chief minister asserted that his government is committed to safeguarding the state's assets, and declared that state property will neither be “allowed to be plundered, nor will anyone be granted the right to loot it”.

He added that the 75 lakh people of the state have entrusted the government with the role of 'custodian' for a five-year term, and it is the government's duty to protect the state's interests.

The CM said that as a result of the government's efforts, approximately Rs 3,000 crore will be added to the state exchequer in the near future.

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He further said the government's objectives include addressing the shortage of doctors and medical equipment in hospitals, as well as ensuring the availability of teachers and essential facilities in government schools.

Referring to his visit to Delhi, the chief minister said he attended the launch event for a book by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Reflecting on Sonia Gandhi's political and personal life, he remarked that she embraced India's culture, attire, and traditions, and played a significant role in upholding the country's unity and integrity.

Regarding the formation of new districts, Sukhu said the government has constituted a commission for this purpose and added that decisions, such as the creation of new districts, sub-divisions (SDM offices), or blocks, are taken by the government only after careful deliberation.

The Cabinet will make an appropriate decision once the commission submits its report, he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)