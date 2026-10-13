Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Entry-level Core 3/Ryzen 3 chips suit everyday browsing, documents.

Core 5, Snapdragon X, A18 Pro chips boost multitasking, portability.

Choose 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD; verify offers, warranty.

Laptop listings in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 are crowded with chip names, from Intel Core 3 and Core 5 to Ryzen 3, Snapdragon X and Apple's A18 Pro. The processor largely decides how a laptop feels in daily use, so it helps to know what the names suggest before you compare prices.

Everyday Chips: Core 3, Ryzen 3 And Core 5

Entry-level chips such as Intel's Core 3 and AMD's Ryzen 3 suit browsing, documents, online classes and light multitasking.

Amazon lists the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 with a Ryzen 3, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Rs 48,990, the ASUS Vivobook 15 with a Core 3 100U and 512GB at Rs 52,990, and both the HP Pavilion (Core 3 304, 8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) and an ASUS Vivobook 15 (Core 3 304) at Rs 58,990.

A step up, the Vivobook 15 with a Core 5 120U is at Rs 66,990, which suits heavier multitasking and longer work sessions.

Arm And Apple Chips: Snapdragon X And A18 Pro

Snapdragon X laptops, such as the ASUS Zenbook A14 (16GB, 512GB, OLED) at Rs 86,990 and the HP OmniBook 3 (16GB, 512GB, 14-inch 2K) at Rs 89,990, use Arm architecture and are built for thin, light designs.

Apple's MacBook Neo, with the A18 Pro chip, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, is at Rs 68,990, and Amazon quotes up to 16 hours of battery life. Arm-based Windows laptops can handle everyday apps well, but some specialised software and older peripherals may not work, so check compatibility.

A MacBook's memory also usually cannot be upgraded later.

Match RAM And Storage To The Chip

A fast chip cannot make up for too little memory. For smooth multitasking, 16GB of RAM is a better target than 8GB if your budget allows, and an SSD of 512GB is a comfortable starting point. Check whether the memory is upgradeable, as the HP Pavilion listing says its DDR5 memory is.

The Vivobook 16 with a Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB and 512GB, listed at Rs 88,990, shows how much more a higher-tier chip and extra memory can add to the price.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values, and Prime members get extra savings.

Confirm the exact model number and chip on the listing, since a laptop name can cover several processor options, and check the warranty and return window. You can browse laptops on Amazon and explore more laptop deals on Amazon before you order.