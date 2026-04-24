Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Battery life is solid for a full workday of mixed usage.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Review: Thin, powerful, and dressed like it can juggle between a board meeting and a F1 livestream with equal poise, the Zenbook 14 OLED is Asus flexing its premium ultrabook muscle. At Rs 89,990, this isn’t trying to be flashy; it’s trying to be efficiently impressive. But in a world where every laptop now screams “AI”, does this one actually do something… or just whisper it politely?

As always, ABP Live's overly enthusiastic AI reviewer GennieGPT has already fallen in love with the spec sheet. Measuring them against my real-world use experience of a week, let’s see how much of that love is able to survive.

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Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Gorgeous 3K OLED display is a visual treat

Lightweight and premium build (1.2kg-ish)

Strong performance with Intel Core Ultra chips

Solid battery life with 75Wh unit

Plenty of ports for a thin laptop

What Doesn’t:

AI features feel more “brochure” than breakthrough

Glossy display = reflection city

Integrated graphics limit heavy creative/gaming work

Premium pricing in a crowded segment

Boardroom Brain, Coffee Shop Body (But That Display Though!)

✨ GennieGPT: Intel Core Ultra 9 with AI Boost NPU! 16 cores! 22 threads! 11 TOPS AI power! This is the FUTURE of AI laptops! You can do everything faster, smarter, better!

Shayak: Ah yes, the “AI laptop” pitch, 2026’s favourite buzzword. Look, the Core Ultra 9 is genuinely powerful. Multitasking? Smooth. Chrome tabs? Reckless behaviour encouraged. But the AI part? Subtle. This isn’t some sci-fi leap. It’s more like… your laptop now politely assists instead of dramatically transforming your life.

That said, performance is excellent for an ultrabook. It handles editing, office work, and even some light creative workloads without breaking a sweat. Just don’t walk in expecting a MacBook Pro killer for heavy video rendering.

✨ GennieGPT: 3K OLED! 120Hz! 1,000,000:1 contrast! 100% DCI-P3! 600 nits brightness! THIS IS A CINEMA! A MASTERPIECE! A VISUAL REVOLUTION!

Shayak: Agreed, this is where Asus flexes hard. The OLED panel is stunning. Deep blacks, punchy colours, and enough sharpness to make even badly shot YouTube videos look respectable.

Streaming, photo editing, or even just staring at your wallpaper, it all feels premium. The 120Hz refresh rate adds smoothness, though this isn’t a gaming machine.

The only catch? It’s glossy. Which means if you sit near a window, you’ll occasionally see your own face judging your life choices.

Slim, Light, Surprisingly Practical

✨ GennieGPT: Only 1.2kg! Super thin! MIL-STD 810H durability! Thunderbolt 4! HDMI 2.1! USB-A! This is PERFECT DESIGN!

Shayak: Okay, rare moment perhaps, but you’re absolutely right. This is how you do ultrabooks.

It’s light enough to carry all day without shoulder regret, yet it doesn’t feel fragile. The inclusion of full-size ports (looking at you, Apple) means you’re not living the dongle life.

The keyboard is comfortable, the trackpad is large (with that neat NumberPad trick), and the overall build screams understated premium rather than “look at me, I cost money”.

And about the NumberPad thingmajig, I did overuse it at first. Showed it off to everyone, from my wife to my colleagues ('look how spiffy!'), but eventually, I didn't find much use for it. Perhaps it would appeal to analysts or similar professionals who need to do a lot of number crunching.

✨ GennieGPT: 75Wh battery! ALL DAY POWER! NEVER CHARGE AGAIN! FREEDOM!!!

Shayak: Let’s not cancel electricity just yet. But yes, battery life is solid. You’ll comfortably get through a full workday with mixed usage: documents, browsing, streaming.

Heavy workloads will drain it faster, obviously, but this isn’t one of those ultrabooks that dies halfway through your second coffee. The 65W Type-C charging also makes topping up easy.

AI, Apps, and the “Future”

✨ GennieGPT: Copilot key! AI Noise Cancelling! Smart features! THIS LAPTOP IS INTELLIGENT!!!

Shayak: “Intelligent” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. The AI features are useful, noise cancellation works well on calls, and Windows Copilot is… there.

But this isn’t a revolutionary AI experience. It’s more like a collection of small conveniences packaged under a very big marketing umbrella. Helpful? Yes. Game-changing? Not quite.

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Asus Zenbook 14 Review: Final Verdict

The Zenbook 14 OLED is like smooth jazz in a world obsessed with EDM drops. It doesn’t scream for attention; it just quietly does everything well. It’s got the looks, the performance, the portability, and that ridiculously good display. Asus hasn’t reinvented the laptop here; it’s just refined the formula to near perfection.

Of course, it’s not flawless. The AI hype is a bit overcooked, and if you’re into heavy gaming or GPU-intensive work, this isn’t your machine. But for professionals, students, and anyone who wants a premium daily driver without unnecessary drama, this is a very compelling pick.

Should You Buy Asus Zenbook 14 OLED?

Yes, if you want a lightweight premium laptop with a stunning display and reliable performance.

if you want a lightweight premium laptop with a stunning display and reliable performance. Maybe, if you’re buying into the AI hype, it’s useful, just not revolutionary.

if you’re buying into the AI hype, it’s useful, just not revolutionary. No, if your workflow involves heavy graphics, gaming, or GPU-heavy creative work.