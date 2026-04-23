Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Missing NFC and inconsistent camera hinder overall experience.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Review: 2026 is the year of compact premium phones; have no doubt about it. Be it Xiaomi 17 or event he upcoming Vivo X300 FE, mini phones are proving time and again that you don't need to be a tablet replacement to have some serious spec muscles. Oppo has taken a step in that direction, it seems, with the Reno 15 Pro Mini: shrink the size, crank up the specs, and wrap it all in glitter. Simply put, the Reno 15 Pro Mini is Oppo’s attempt at making a compact flagship that doesn’t feel like a compromise.

At Rs 59,999, it’s not really cheap. But that is the price point for entry-level or starter premium phones nowadays. The real question is: how much bang are you getting out of your bucks?

I have been using the surprisingly gorgeous Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini for a few weeks now. While you can choose from three colourways, we have been reviewing the glitzy Crystal Pink model. Of course, ABP Live's overly enthusiastic AI reviewer, GennieGPT, is already emotionally attached to the spec sheet. Let’s see how grounded she stays.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 1-Month Review: So This Is What Living With A 'Peak' Phone Feels Like

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Compact, premium design that actually feels “mini”

200MP main camera delivers strong detail

Excellent battery life with 6,200mAh cell

Bright, sharp AMOLED display

Fast and reliable performance

What Doesn’t:

No NFC (why, Oppo, why?)

UI still carries bloat baggage

Camera consistency isn’t flagship-level

“Mini” name might confuse size expectations

Pocket Rocket Or Glittery Gimmick?

✨ GennieGPT: DIMENSITY 8450!!! Flagship power!!! Ultra-fast!!! Gaming beast!!! Multitasking monster!!! This is basically unstoppable!!!

Shayak: Yes, the Dimensity 8450 is fast. Apps open instantly, switching between tasks is smooth, and it handles most games (Genshin Impact, BGMI, CODM) without breaking a sweat. But “unstoppable”? Let’s not pretend this is some Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 killer.

Think of it as a very competent executive Bentley, fast, smooth, reliable, but not a Porsche replacement you’d take to a racetrack for thrills. For 99% of users, though, this is more than enough power.

✨ GennieGPT: 6200mAh battery in a MINI phone!!! This defies physics!!! TWO DAYS EASY!!! Plus 80W SUPERVOOC!!! Lightning speed!!!

Shayak: This is where you’re actually onto something. A 6,200mAh battery in a relatively compact body is seriously impressive. And yes, it comfortably pushes through a full day, sometimes even stretching into the first half of day two if you’re not glued to Instagram Reels.

80W charging is fast, but not “blink and you miss it” fast. Still, credit where it’s due, Oppo understands that battery anxiety is real, and this phone handles it well.

Small Phone, Big Personality

✨ GennieGPT: 6.3-inch AMOLED!!! 120Hz!!! 1.07 BILLION COLOURS!!! CINEMA EXPERIENCE!!! POCKET IMAX!!!

Shayak: “Pocket IMAX” is a crime against cinema (especially considering that Disney has brought its own version of IMAX called 'Infinity Vision'), but I get what you are saying. The display is genuinely excellent. Sharp, vibrant, and bright enough to survive Delhi sunlight without making you squint like you’re solving a math problem. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything fluid, whether you're scrolling or gaming.

More importantly, this is one of the rare phones that actually feels manageable in hand. Not tiny, but refreshingly not massive. Your thumb will thank you.

✨ GennieGPT: CRYSTAL PINK!!! Glitter ribbon design!!! FASHION ICON!!! This is ART!!!

Shayak: To be fair, the design does stand out. The Crystal Pink variant with that glittery ribbon inlay is unapologetically flashy. It’s not subtle. It doesn’t want to be subtle.

If you like your phones to look like personality statements, you’ll love it. If you prefer stealth wealth… there are safer colours. Build quality is solid, and at around 188g, it feels premium without being a wrist workout.

Camera: Numbers vs Reality

✨ GennieGPT: 200MP MAIN CAMERA!!! 50MP ULTRA-WIDE!!! 50MP TELEPHOTO!!! DSLR DESTROYER!!! CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE!!!

Shayak: Ah, yes, the annual “DSLR is dead” declaration. The 200MP sensor is impressive, on paper and mostly in real life. You get great detail, solid dynamic range, and pleasing colours in daylight. The telephoto is actually useful, which is rare, and portraits come out quite well.

But consistency is where things wobble a bit. Low light can be hit or miss, and the ultra-wide doesn’t always match the main sensor’s quality.

So no, it’s not replacing your DSLR. But yes, it’s a very capable camera setup for everyday use, and occasionally, it’ll surprise you.

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP SELFIE CAMERA!!! ULTRA-CLEAR!!! PERFECT EVERY TIME!!!

Shayak: Selfies are sharp, sometimes too sharp. Skin tones can lean towards over-processing, and beauty filters still sneak in like uninvited guests at a party. Good? Yes. Natural? Not always.

Software, AI, and the Buzzword Buffet

✨ GennieGPT: ColorOS 16!!! AI CAMERA!!! SMART EVERYTHING!!! FUTURE READY!!! BEST EXPERIENCE EVER!!!

Shayak: The “AI” enthusiasm is strong with this one. ColorOS 16 is smooth, feature-packed, and fairly polished. But it still carries some bloat, and you’ll spend a few minutes uninstalling apps you didn’t ask for.

The AI features? Useful in bursts, forgettable in daily life. Nice to have, not life-changing.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 4a Review: Nothing To Complain About, Nothing To Brag About

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Review: Final Verdict

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is a bit like Taylor Swift going through her Folklore or Evermore era. Forget footstompers like Look What You Made Me Do. Think more Willow and Cardigan. Well produced, well thought out, knows its target audience, but surprisingly grounded enough to still take you by surprise.

With the Reno 15 Pro Mini, you get a compact design (finally), strong battery life, a capable camera system, and performance that doesn’t get in your way.

It’s not perfect, mind you. The missing NFC is bizarre, and the camera system isn’t always consistent, but it gets more right than wrong.

Personally? I don't think Oppo is trying to play it super mellow with the Reno 15 Pro Mini. It is still a pretty headturner. But its compact size and massive power still land a punch you won't get over easily.

Should You Buy Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini?

Yes, if you want a compact-ish premium phone with great battery and solid cameras.

if you want a compact-ish premium phone with great battery and solid cameras. Maybe, if you’re drawn in by the 200MP hype, it’s good, not magical.

if you’re drawn in by the 200MP hype, it’s good, not magical. No, if you want all-premium features such as NFC, or true flagship-level camera consistency.