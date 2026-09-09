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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsApple 'Surprise and Shine' Launch Event Tonight: How To Watch Foldable iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Series Reveal

Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Launch Event Tonight: How To Watch Foldable iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Series Reveal

Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ event could bring the foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro, new Apple Watches and more.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple's in-person 'Surprise and Shine' event previews new hardware.
  • Foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro models are anticipated.
  • New Apple Watch and AirPods models will also debut.
  • Smart home devices like HomePod Touch may launch.

Apple Launch Event: Apple is gearing up for its major September hardware showcase, with the company expected to introduce several new products at its ‘Surprise and Shine’ event. The event is particularly notable as it marks Apple's return to an in-person September launch after years of virtual and pre-recorded presentations.

It will also be the first major Apple product launch to feature newly appointed CEO John Ternus presenting the company's latest devices from the stage. Among the biggest expected announcements are Apple's first book-style foldable iPhone, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, new Apple Watch models and the next generation of AirPods.

How To Watch Apple’s ‘Surprise And Shine’ Event

The Apple event is scheduled to take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The presentation is set to begin at 10 am PT, which means viewers in India can tune in from 10:30 pm IST.

Apple is expected to stream the presentation across its official digital platforms, allowing viewers worldwide to follow the product announcements live. The event will also be available through Apple's official YouTube channel and the Apple TV app.

You can check out the livestream below:

The September showcase could reveal more than just the company's latest smartphones, with several hardware categories expected to feature during the presentation.

Foldable iPhone Could Steal Spotlight

The biggest announcement of the night could be Apple's first book-style foldable smartphone. While early speculation referred to the device as the iPhone Fold, more recent reports have suggested possible names including iPhone Ultra and iPhone Duo.

The handset is expected to use Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset and could feature a pair of 48-megapixel cameras on its rear panel. Samsung is reportedly involved in supplying the internal folding display, which is expected to minimise the appearance of a crease when the phone is unfolded.

Reports also suggest that the foldable could adopt a 4:3 aspect ratio, giving it a tablet-like internal display while retaining a compact form when closed. Black and white are among the colours reportedly being considered.

ALSO READ: Why Will Foldable iPhone Ultra Not Have Face ID? Here's What Apple Could Be Planning

iPhone 18 Pro Models May Get Major Camera Upgrade

Apple is also expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during the event. Both models could share the A20 Pro processor with the company's foldable handset.

The phones are reportedly set to continue with the horizontal rectangular camera design introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro generation. However, Apple could introduce a significant camera-related change through a variable aperture system.

Unlike software-based photography enhancements, a variable aperture would provide users with greater hardware-level control over how the camera captures images. The feature could therefore become one of the most important upgrades in the new Pro models.

Apple Watch, AirPods & Home Devices Also Expected

The smartphone announcements may be accompanied by new wearable products. Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

While major changes to the external appearance are not expected, both watches could receive meaningful performance improvements compared with their predecessors. New health-monitoring capabilities are also reportedly in development for the upcoming models.

The AirPods lineup could receive an update as well, with AirPods 5 among the products expected to make an appearance.

Apple may further expand its smart-home portfolio during the presentation. Reports have pointed towards a possible HomePod Touch featuring a 7-inch touchscreen. The company could also introduce the HomePod Mini 2 and a refreshed Apple TV 4K, with newer chipsets expected to power the devices.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the upcoming Apple event called and when will it take place?

The event is named 'Surprise and Shine' and is scheduled for 10 am PT. It will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

What is the biggest new product expected at the 'Surprise and Shine' event?

The biggest announcement could be Apple's first book-style foldable iPhone. It may be called iPhone Ultra or iPhone Duo and will feature an A20 Pro chipset.

What new camera feature might the iPhone 18 Pro models introduce?

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature a variable aperture system. This would provide users with greater hardware-level control over image capture.

What Apple Watch models are expected at the event?

Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. They may feature performance improvements and new health-monitoring capabilities.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Apple IPhone Ultra TEchnology News IPhone 18 Pro
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