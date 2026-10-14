The petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been formally registered after the technical defects were rectified. The plea has been assigned a writ petition number, with October 26 currently appearing as the tentative hearing date in the Supreme Court’s system.

The names of two additional petitioners, T. Thirumavalavan and Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, have also been added to the petition, taking the total number of petitioners to 13.

What Happened Before?

The Supreme Court registry had earlier flagged 14 defects in the petition challenging alleged large-scale deletions of voters’ names and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The registry asked the lawyer who filed the plea to submit a legible copy of the identity card of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is among the petitioners.

The registry also pointed out illegible or missing pages in the petition and a court-fee shortfall of Rs 220.

Reacting to the objections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the INDIA bloc remained committed to holding the constitutional body accountable. He acknowledged that errors could have crept into the filing and said the discrepancies would be corrected.