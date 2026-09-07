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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsWhy Will Foldable iPhone Ultra Not Have Face ID? Here's What Apple Could Be Planning

Why Will Foldable iPhone Ultra Not Have Face ID? Here's What Apple Could Be Planning

Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra may skip Face ID as its 4.5 mm body leaves no room for TrueDepth sensors, with Touch ID in the power button and MagSafe expected to stay.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Foldable iPhone Ultra may launch without Face ID functionality.
  • Extreme thinness, 4.5mm, prevents TrueDepth camera system inclusion.
  • Touch ID is expected to return via the power button.
  • MagSafe charging is reportedly included despite the slim profile.

iPhone UItra: Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra could arrive on September 9 with a surprising omission: Face ID. While facial recognition has become a defining feature of modern iPhones, reports suggest Apple's first foldable model may abandon the technology because of one major design challenge, its extremely thin body.

The foldable iPhone Ultra is expected to prioritise a slim profile when opened, potentially measuring around 4.5 mm in thickness. That ambitious design could make it difficult for Apple to accommodate the hardware needed for Face ID, forcing the company to consider a different way of authenticating users.

Why Is Apple Reportedly Dropping Face ID?

The primary reason could be space. Face ID depends on Apple's TrueDepth camera system, which uses multiple components to map a user's face and securely authenticate them. Those components need physical room inside the phone, something that could be difficult to provide in an ultra-thin foldable device.

With the foldable iPhone Ultra reportedly targeting a thickness of only about 4.5 mm when unfolded, Apple may not have enough internal depth to accommodate the complete TrueDepth setup without making the device thicker.

For a product where thinness is expected to be one of its biggest selling points, adding extra bulk simply to retain Face ID may not fit Apple's design priorities.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Launch Set For September 9. But There Are More Key Dates For Apple You Should Know

Could Touch ID Make A Comeback?

If Face ID is removed, Apple will still need to provide users with a secure biometric authentication option. This is where Touch ID could reportedly return to a flagship iPhone.

Leaks and reports suggest Apple could place a fingerprint sensor inside the power button, similar to the approach used on some other Apple devices. The location would allow users to unlock the phone with a fingerprint while avoiding the need for a dedicated TrueDepth camera array.

A side-mounted Touch ID sensor would also make sense for a foldable smartphone, as the power button can remain accessible whether the device is folded or unfolded.

What About MagSafe?

Face ID may be getting cut, but MagSafe reportedly could stay. Earlier dummy units and leaks did not clearly reveal the magnetic ring associated with Apple's charging and accessory system, leading to speculation that the feature might also be missing from the foldable iPhone Ultra.

More recent reports point in the opposite direction. Industry sources cited by MacRumors suggest Apple is expected to include MagSafe, with the company apparently finding a way to integrate the technology despite the phone's thin construction.

Apple has already shown that it can incorporate MagSafe into slim hardware. The iPhone Air is reportedly an example of how the company has managed to fit the technology into a particularly thin design.

Apple Could Be Prioritising Thinness Over Familiar Features

The reported absence of Face ID would therefore appear to be less about Apple abandoning the technology and more about the physical constraints of its first foldable iPhone.

The company could be choosing to preserve the device's ultra-thin profile even if that means giving up a feature that has been central to recent iPhone models. Touch ID could fill the biometric authentication gap, while MagSafe may remain available for charging and accessories.

If these reports are accurate, the foldable iPhone Ultra could be one of the biggest departures from Apple's conventional iPhone design yet. The company may be willing to sacrifice Face ID to achieve the thinness it wants, while retaining other familiar features wherever the hardware allows.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might the foldable iPhone Ultra not include Face ID?

The primary reason is its extremely thin body, reportedly around 4.5 mm when opened. This slim profile may not accommodate the necessary hardware for the TrueDepth camera system used by Face ID.

What alternative biometric authentication could the foldable iPhone Ultra use?

If Face ID is omitted, Touch ID could reportedly make a comeback. Leaks suggest a fingerprint sensor might be placed in the power button, similar to other Apple devices.

Will MagSafe technology be included in the foldable iPhone Ultra?

Yes, recent reports indicate MagSafe is expected to be included. Apple has reportedly found a way to integrate this technology despite the phone's thin construction.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple IPhone Ultra TEchnology News IPhone 18
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