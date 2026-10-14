Is Foreign Role Behind CJP Protest? 4,000 Social Media Posts Under Security Agencies’ Scanner

Security agencies have stepped up their vigil over the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement amid intelligence assessments flagging the possibility of foreign interference. Several social media accounts allegedly linked to Pakistan, more than 4,000 social media posts and profiles, and over 500 accounts suspected of being operated from outside India are under scrutiny. Intelligence agencies have also raised concerns over the movement’s funding and the arrangements being made to sustain it.

According to intelligence assessments, funds are being mobilised for the movement through various channels. The inputs suggest that support is being provided both through cash transactions and in the form of materials. The absence of a bank account in the organisation’s name has made it challenging to trace the sources of the money and determine how it is being used.

During a recent meeting at the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau, the situation in several parts of the country was described as sensitive. Concerns were raised that foreign elements and anti-social forces could exploit the movement to disrupt public order. The Intelligence Bureau has stressed the need to closely monitor developments linked to the CJP and improve coordination among the relevant security agencies.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, state cyber units and other specialised agencies are examining the origins of the suspicious social media accounts, their activities and possible links with one another. They are also analysing the content shared through these accounts. The investigation aims to establish whether foreign elements are involved in the online activity and whether it could pose a threat to public order.

Concerns Over Misuse Of CJP’s Digital Reach

Intelligence assessments have also expressed concern over the alleged misuse of the CJP’s digital reach. There are apprehensions that fake accounts, similar usernames and profile pictures could be used to spread misleading information, manipulated videos and provocative messages. Other suspected tactics include the misuse of supporters’ identities, coordinated sharing of identical content and unauthorised access to social media accounts.

Officials said such activities could create the impression that a particular viewpoint or claim enjoys widespread support. This could make it difficult to distinguish genuine messages from fabricated content. They also warned that false claims or provocative messages circulated in the organisers’ names during the movement could aggravate existing social tensions and trigger clashes between protesters and other groups.

Recently, a social media video allegedly featuring Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, associated with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), reportedly surfaced in which he expressed support for the CJP movement. The Indian government has designated Pannun a terrorist under Indian law. His alleged endorsement has drawn security agencies’ attention to the possibility of foreign elements becoming involved in domestic protests.

Intelligence agencies suspect that foreign intelligence services, extremist networks and other hostile elements could exploit tensions within the country to spread divisive narratives and misinformation. Such efforts could deepen social and communal divisions, fuel public resentment and attempt to influence the direction of the movement.

According to an official, the absence of a clear structure for leadership, authority and accountability within the movement could make it difficult to identify those responsible for such activities and determine whether a coordinated network is operating behind them.

From Online Satire To Protest Over SIR

The CJP began on May 16 as a satirical online movement led by Abhijit Deepke. It reportedly emerged following a controversy over remarks concerning unemployed youth made during a judicial hearing. The movement gradually evolved into a youth-led protest, raising issues including unemployment, alleged irregularities in examinations and concerns related to electoral rolls.

In June and July, groups associated with the CJP staged protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and other locations, demanding accountability on education-related issues. In recent days, the movement has shifted its focus to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The CJP has questioned the deletion of names from voter lists and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.