India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesPunjab Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta Murder: Main Shooter Ashwani Arrested In Rajasthan

Punjab Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta Murder: Main Shooter Ashwani Arrested In Rajasthan

Police identified the alleged main shooter as Ashwani, who reportedly used his licensed pistol in the attack before fleeing. No FIR has been registered so far because Jhotta's family has not yet recorded its statements.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Main shooter in Mansa activist's murder arrested in Rajasthan.
  • Victim recorded Facebook Live; police investigate licensed pistol details.
  • Widespread protests erupted; family statements pending, FIR delayed.

The main accused in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta in Punjab's Mansa has been arrested in Rajasthan, police said. The alleged main shooter, identified as Ashwani, was apprehended in Salasar.

However, no FIR has been registered in the case so far because the victim's family has not yet recorded its statements, according to the information provided.

Jhotta's killing has triggered widespread anger in Mansa, with protesters gathering at the civil hospital and vandalising the shop of the alleged attacker a day earlier. An agitated crowd also tore down hoardings featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the city.

Protests Erupt In Mansa After Jhotta's Killing

The murder prompted large gatherings at Mansa Civil Hospital, where people continued to protest. On Monday, an angry crowd also vandalised the shop belonging to the accused, identified as Ashwini Kumar.

On Tuesday, 13 October, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Bathinda Range, Harjeet Singh, said Mansa Police had formed several teams, including personnel from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Counter Intelligence, to arrest those involved in the case.

The officer said Ashwani, who runs a medical shop, allegedly used his licensed pistol to carry out the attack before fleeing the scene.

Accused's Relatives Detained, Associate Arrested

Before the main accused was arrested in Rajasthan, police had detained some members of his family, according to the police statement cited in the report.

Police had also arrested an associate on suspicion of helping Ashwani escape after the shooting. The investigation is continuing to establish the sequence of events and the roles of those allegedly involved.

Jhotta Was Live On Facebook When Shooting Took Place

Jhotta was recording a Facebook Live video when the shooting occurred. Police are examining the footage and other evidence to reconstruct the incident and determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The weapon used in the attack has been described as a licensed pistol. However, details including its calibre, the number of rounds fired and other information related to the licence are yet to be confirmed and will depend on the investigation.

The arrest comes amid continuing public anger over the killing of the anti-drug activist in Mansa.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested in connection with Parvinder Singh Jhotta's murder?

The main accused, identified as Ashwani, has been arrested in Salasar, Rajasthan. He is believed to be the alleged main shooter in the case.

Why has an FIR not been registered in the case yet?

An FIR has not been registered because the victim's family has not yet recorded their statements. Police are awaiting their cooperation to proceed.

How did the public react to Jhotta's killing?

Jhotta's murder triggered widespread anger and protests in Mansa. Agitated crowds vandalised the alleged attacker's shop and tore down hoardings featuring the Chief Minister.

What was Parvinder Singh Jhotta doing when he was shot?

Parvinder Singh Jhotta was recording a Facebook Live video at the time of the shooting. Police are examining this footage as part of their investigation.

What type of weapon was used in the attack?

The alleged attacker, Ashwani, reportedly used his licensed pistol to carry out the attack. Further details regarding the weapon are part of the ongoing investigation.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 14 Oct 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab News Parvinder Singh Jhotta Drug Activist
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Panic As Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Delhi’s Jafrabad, People Jump From Window
Panic As Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Delhi’s Jafrabad, People Jump From Window
Cities
Bihar Boat Accident: 13 Dead After Boat Carrying 40 People Capsizes In Ganga
Bihar Boat Accident: 13 Dead After Boat Carrying 40 People Capsizes In Ganga
Cities
Pune Temple Horror: Minor Girl Sexually Harassed, CCTV Captures Assault
Pune Temple Horror: Minor Girl Sexually Harassed, CCTV Captures Assault
Cities
Delhi Driver Dies After Brutal Nightclub Assault Over Beer Spill; Manager, Wife Among 5 Arrested
Delhi Driver Dies After Brutal Nightclub Assault Over Beer Spill; Manager, Wife Held
Advertisement

Videos

Murder Mystery: Shraddha Dubey Reportedly Flees to Nepal After Shiva Sharma’s Death in Lucknow
Mansa Murder: Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead, Family Refuses to Perform Last Rites
Regional Security: India Calls for Stronger BIMSTEC Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking and Terrorism
Fatal Shooting: Anti-Drug Campaigner Parminder Singh Chhota Shot Dead at Medical Store in Punjab
Construction Disaster: Structure Collapses at Raigad Site, 8 Workers Seriously Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget