Punjab Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta Murder: Main Shooter Ashwani Arrested In Rajasthan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Main shooter in Mansa activist's murder arrested in Rajasthan.

Victim recorded Facebook Live; police investigate licensed pistol details.

Widespread protests erupted; family statements pending, FIR delayed.

The main accused in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta in Punjab's Mansa has been arrested in Rajasthan, police said. The alleged main shooter, identified as Ashwani, was apprehended in Salasar.

However, no FIR has been registered in the case so far because the victim's family has not yet recorded its statements, according to the information provided.

Jhotta's killing has triggered widespread anger in Mansa, with protesters gathering at the civil hospital and vandalising the shop of the alleged attacker a day earlier. An agitated crowd also tore down hoardings featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the city.

Protests Erupt In Mansa After Jhotta's Killing

The murder prompted large gatherings at Mansa Civil Hospital, where people continued to protest. On Monday, an angry crowd also vandalised the shop belonging to the accused, identified as Ashwini Kumar.

On Tuesday, 13 October, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Bathinda Range, Harjeet Singh, said Mansa Police had formed several teams, including personnel from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Counter Intelligence, to arrest those involved in the case.

The officer said Ashwani, who runs a medical shop, allegedly used his licensed pistol to carry out the attack before fleeing the scene.

Accused's Relatives Detained, Associate Arrested

Before the main accused was arrested in Rajasthan, police had detained some members of his family, according to the police statement cited in the report.

Police had also arrested an associate on suspicion of helping Ashwani escape after the shooting. The investigation is continuing to establish the sequence of events and the roles of those allegedly involved.

Jhotta Was Live On Facebook When Shooting Took Place

Jhotta was recording a Facebook Live video when the shooting occurred. Police are examining the footage and other evidence to reconstruct the incident and determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The weapon used in the attack has been described as a licensed pistol. However, details including its calibre, the number of rounds fired and other information related to the licence are yet to be confirmed and will depend on the investigation.

The arrest comes amid continuing public anger over the killing of the anti-drug activist in Mansa.