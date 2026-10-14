MS Dhoni To Miss IPL 2027? CSK Finally Breaks Silence

Age has done little to diminish MS Dhoni's popularity, with fans continuing to hope that the former India captain will return to the cricket field. More than five years after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni remains one of the most followed figures in the Indian Premier League.

With the 2027 edition approaching, the big question is whether he will feature for Chennai Super Kings again. A fresh update from the CSK camp has now added to the discussion.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has indicated that Dhoni could continue playing, although the final decision rests with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter himself. Viswanathan believes Dhoni still has cricket left in him and may look to extend his playing career for another season.

Speaking to the media in Chennai, the CSK CEO said Dhoni usually communicates his decision when he visits the city. He also stressed that the choice ultimately belongs to the player.

“That is a question you should ask him. I need to ask him too. He informs us of his decision when he visits Chennai. I feel there is a chance he will continue playing for CSK. After all, he is still a player,” Viswanathan said.

Dhoni's IPL 2027 Participation Still Uncertain

Despite the positive indication from the CSK CEO, Dhoni's participation in IPL 2027 has not been confirmed. The franchise is waiting for the veteran's decision, meaning fans will have to wait for an official announcement about his future.

Questions about Dhoni's IPL career have surfaced repeatedly in recent seasons, with his age and fitness often becoming talking points. Having turned 45, the former India captain's availability for another full season remains a subject of considerable interest among CSK supporters.

Dhoni Did Not Play In IPL 2026

MS Dhoni's availability was also a major talking point during IPL 2026. According to the information provided, he did not feature in a single match that season and remained outside the playing XI despite accompanying the team to matches. He also did not appear as an Impact Player.

His absence has further fuelled speculation about whether he will return to the field in 2027 or bring his IPL playing career to an end.

Raina Urges Dhoni To Return For IPL 2027

Dhoni's future has also been discussed by his former CSK teammate Suresh Raina. Following Dhoni's participation in the franchise's traditional lap of honour at Chepauk, Raina revealed that he had encouraged the veteran to return for the 2027 season.

With the CSK CEO expressing hope that Dhoni could continue, and Raina also backing a comeback, attention will remain on Dhoni himself. Until he makes his decision public, however, his IPL 2027 participation remains unconfirmed.