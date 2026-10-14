Rahul Gandhi Vows To 'Reclaim' Jantar Mantar, Slams Das, Ranka's Arrest: 'Act Of Cowardice'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders arrested for waving flag at Jantar Mantar.

Das and Ranka received five-day judicial custody in Tihar.

Rahul Gandhi condemned arrests as cowardice, citing constitutional rights.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, saying that waving the Tricolour during a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar was not a crime.

Das and Ranka were among 14 CJP leaders detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after they waved the National Flag at Jantar Mantar, following its denotification as a designated protest site. The two were arrested on Wednesday morning, shortly before their detention period was due to end.

In a social media post, Gandhi described the arrests as an act of cowardice and said the leaders were exercising their constitutional rights.

"Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice," Gandhi said.

"Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights," he added.

"Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it," the Congress leader vowed.

CJP Leaders Arrested

The Delhi Police arrested CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde on charges of trespassing and obstructing police personnel on duty. The police also cited their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities.

The three leaders were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate at the Sansad Marg Police Station, where proceedings under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated.

Das and Ranka have been remanded to five days of judicial custody and shifted to Tihar Jail. Shinde, meanwhile, was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months on a personal bond and surety of Rs 5,000.

Sanjay Singh Slams Modi Government

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also backed the arrested CJP leaders and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning him against taking on the youth.

"Is there British rule in India? I know you people hate the tricolour; you didn't hoist the tricolour at the RSS headquarters for '52 years'," Singh said in a social media post.

"You sent CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to jail for hoisting the tricolour. Don't mess with the youth, Modi ji; they will soon bring an end to your dictatorship," he added.