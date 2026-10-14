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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Vows To 'Reclaim' Jantar Mantar, Slams Das, Ranka's Arrest: 'Act Of Cowardice'

Rahul Gandhi Vows To 'Reclaim' Jantar Mantar, Slams Das, Ranka's Arrest: 'Act Of Cowardice'

Gandhi said peaceful protest involving the Tricolour was not a crime and vowed to reclaim Jantar Mantar for the people. Das and Ranka were arrested on charges of trespassing and obstructing police personnel.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP leaders arrested for waving flag at Jantar Mantar.
  • Das and Ranka received five-day judicial custody in Tihar.
  • Rahul Gandhi condemned arrests as cowardice, citing constitutional rights.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, saying that waving the Tricolour during a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar was not a crime.

Das and Ranka were among 14 CJP leaders detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after they waved the National Flag at Jantar Mantar, following its denotification as a designated protest site. The two were arrested on Wednesday morning, shortly before their detention period was due to end.

In a social media post, Gandhi described the arrests as an act of cowardice and said the leaders were exercising their constitutional rights.

"Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice," Gandhi said.

"Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights," he added.

"Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it," the Congress leader vowed.

CJP Leaders Arrested

The Delhi Police arrested CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde on charges of trespassing and obstructing police personnel on duty. The police also cited their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities.

The three leaders were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate at the Sansad Marg Police Station, where proceedings under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated.

Das and Ranka have been remanded to five days of judicial custody and shifted to Tihar Jail. Shinde, meanwhile, was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months on a personal bond and surety of Rs 5,000.

Sanjay Singh Slams Modi Government

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also backed the arrested CJP leaders and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning him against taking on the youth.

"Is there British rule in India? I know you people hate the tricolour; you didn't hoist the tricolour at the RSS headquarters for '52 years'," Singh said in a social media post.

"You sent CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to jail for hoisting the tricolour. Don't mess with the youth, Modi ji; they will soon bring an end to your dictatorship," he added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the CJP leaders arrested?

CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with leader Ajinkya Shinde, were arrested. They were detained after waving the National Flag during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

What are the charges against the arrested CJP leaders?

The CJP leaders face charges of trespassing and obstructing police personnel on duty. Police also cited alleged attempts to instigate others to engage in unlawful activities.

What was the political reaction to the CJP arrests?

Rahul Gandhi condemned the arrests, calling them an act of cowardice and stating waving the Tricolour is not a crime. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also backed the CJP leaders and criticized PM Modi.

What is the current status of the CJP leaders after their arrest?

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been remanded to five days of judicial custody and shifted to Tihar Jail. Ajinkya Shinde was bound down for six months on a personal bond and surety.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Ashutosh Ranka Saurav Das
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