Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 offers significant smartphone deals.

Discounts include exchange, bank offers, and coupons savings.

EMI plans, cashback, and fast delivery options are available.

Compare prices and verify all offer details before purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, with 5G smartphones starting at Rs 13,999 and big-ticket names such as the iPhone 16 at Rs 74,999 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Rs 84,999. Those headline figures are only the start, because the final price depends on how you stack exchange value, bank offers, coupons and EMI plans.

Exchange, Coupons And Bank Offers

Amazon is offering exchange savings of up to Rs 70,000 and coupon savings of up to Rs 7,500 on selected phones, along with a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. The exchange value depends on your old phone's model and condition and can be revised after inspection, so answer the questions in the app honestly.

Coupons usually need to be clicked on the product page before checkout, and bank offers carry caps and minimum order values. Always look at the final payable amount at the payment step, not the headline price.

EMI, Cashback And Fast Delivery

No Cost EMI plans start at Rs 2,944 a month, and Amazon's Upgrade+ plans start at Rs 3,544 a month. Prime members can earn unlimited 5 per cent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and Amazon Pay Later offers three interest-free EMIs on carts of Rs 1,500 and above.

For the first time, select customers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad can get the iPhone 16 delivered in minutes through Amazon Now. Read EMI terms carefully, since a no-cost EMI may come with a lower bank discount or processing conditions.

Compare Before You Commit

Prices for the same phone differ between reports and change through the sale. The iPhone 16 has been listed at Rs 74,999 in Amazon's announcement and at Rs 71,999 and Rs 76,999 in other reports, so open the live listing.

Check the exact variant, the seller and the return window, and use the same checklist for budget and flagship phones alike. You can browse mobile phones on Amazon and see the latest smartphone offers, then compare the final payable amount after every offer before you order.