iPhone 18 Leaked Video: Pro Max Model Shows Up In Dark Cherry Days Before Apple's Big Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked video shows alleged iPhone 18 Pro series demo units.

New Dark Cherry, Blue colors observed on featured models.

Internal upgrades feature camera, A20 chip, and larger batteries.

Official details, pricing await Apple's event this week.

Apple's next flagship phones may have just been caught on camera ahead of schedule. A hands-on video circulating online claims to show demo units of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro, giving fans an early look at the devices before the company formally introduces them at its launch event later this week. The clip arrives at a moment of heightened anticipation, since Apple is also widely expected to take the wraps off its first foldable iPhone at the same gathering.

Two New Shades On Display

The footage reportedly features the larger Pro Max model finished in Dark Cherry, while the standard Pro appears in a Blue tone. The colours line up with a recent leak claiming that the iPhone 18 Pro series will ship in three options this year: Dark Cherry, Black and Sky Blue.

Of these, Dark Cherry, which some sources have also described as Burgundy, is being tipped as the headline shade that Apple will push in its marketing. If accurate, that would mark a shift from the palette Apple used on the iPhone 17 Pro range and give buyers a visibly different look to choose from.

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Familiar Design, Fresh Paint

Those hoping for a dramatic redesign may need to temper expectations. Reports indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max will closely resemble their predecessors in overall form, with the new colour choices standing out as one of the most noticeable changes on the outside.

Apple appears to be reserving its bolder design experiments for the foldable device rather than the conventional Pro models.

What Is Changing Under The Hood

The upgrades are expected to sit inside the phones. Rumours point to a new primary rear camera equipped with a variable aperture, a feature that could give the devices greater flexibility in handling different lighting conditions. The lineup is also said to run on the A20 Pro chipset, pair it with a new modem and carry slightly larger batteries than the current generation.

Together, these changes suggest a focus on performance, connectivity and photography rather than a visual overhaul.

Verdict Awaits Apple's Stage

None of the details in the video have been confirmed, and leaked demo units do not always reflect the final retail product. Still, with Apple's event only days away, the clip offers the clearest glimpse yet of what the company may be preparing to show. Official specifications, pricing and availability should become clear once Apple takes the stage.