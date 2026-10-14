CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Lodged In Separate Tihar Jail Cells

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders Das, Ranka received five-day judicial custody.

They allegedly trespassed Jantar Mantar, violated previous peace bonds.

Protest demanded CEC resignation, leaders erected national flag.

Associate Shinde was released after signing a peace bond.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in separate jails at Tihar on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, police said.

Das has been lodged in Tihar Jail No. 2, while Ranka has been placed in Jail No. 4, according to the information provided.

Their associate, Ajinkya Shinde, was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months and released on a personal bond and surety of Rs 5,000, police said.

The three leaders were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate on Wednesday morning.

Why Were CJP Leaders Arrested?

The CJP leaders were detained early Tuesday after they allegedly breached barricades and entered the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation. They allegedly raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and erected a national flag at the site.

They were booked on charges including trespassing, violating prohibitory orders, breaching peace bonds and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties.

Police said Das and Ranka had signed bonds to maintain peace for a year after being detained on Saturday.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said that on the morning of October 13, Das, Ranka, Shinde and 11 other CJP members entered Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a designated protest site, by allegedly trespassing through private premises.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi Vows To 'Reclaim' Jantar Mantar, Slams Das, Ranka's Arrest: 'Act Of Cowardice'

Protests Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The action against the CJP leaders comes amid heightened security in the national capital following a series of protests by the youth-led outfit and other organisations. The demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the Central government, accusing it of crushing dissent.