Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon Festival brings camera deals from action to full-frame.

Offers include beginner mirrorless, professional models, and 360 cameras.

GoPro HERO12 Black hits lowest price of Rs 21,490.

SBI cardholders get 10% off; confirm package contents.

Camera deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 range from an action camera at about Rs 21,490 to a full-frame mirrorless camera at Rs 1,83,990. With such a wide spread, the right choice depends less on the brand and more on the type of camera that fits what you shoot.

Beginner And Vlogger Mirrorless Cameras

APS-C mirrorless cameras are the usual starting point for photography and video. Canon's EOS R100 kit is listed on Amazon at Rs 44,989 against an MRP of Rs 64,995, and the EOS R50 V vlogging kit at Rs 67,990 against Rs 79,995.

They offer interchangeable lenses and much larger sensors than a phone, but the lens, memory card and bag add to the cost, so budget for the full kit.

Full-Frame For Serious Work

Amazon's announced electronics deals include Sony's ILCE-7M4M, from the full-frame Alpha 7 IV line, at Rs 1,83,990. Full-frame cameras generally offer better low-light performance and more lens options, but they are heavier and cost far more once you add lenses.

They suit enthusiasts and professionals who shoot weddings, events or video regularly and know what they need. If you are just starting out, an APS-C camera will teach you the same skills for much less.

Action And 360 Cameras For Travel

For adventures, action cameras are compact, waterproof and stabilised. The GoPro HERO12 Black, with 5.3K60 video and front and rear screens, was tracked at Rs 21,490 on October 8, which a deal tracker calls its lowest price yet. The Insta360 X5 Essential 360-degree camera is listed at Rs 62,990, with an extra Rs 2,500 off through a bank offer.

360 cameras let you reframe footage after shooting, but editing takes more time, so check the software and file sizes before buying.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values, and one tracker expects the sale to run until around October 18, though Amazon has not confirmed an end date. Check whether the listing includes a memory card, battery and lens, and confirm the seller and warranty.

You can check camera deals on Amazon and explore more cameras and accessories before comparing the final payable amount.