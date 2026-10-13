The deals include a wide range, from action cameras and APS-C mirrorless cameras suitable for beginners to full-frame mirrorless cameras for serious professionals.
Sony Alpha 7 IV At Rs 1,83,990, Insta360 X5 At Rs 62,990: Best Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Camera Deals
Amazon’s annual sale is live. From a Rs 21,490 GoPro to a Rs 1,83,990 Sony full-frame camera, here is how to choose between mirrorless, full-frame, action and 360 cameras.
- Amazon Festival brings camera deals from action to full-frame.
- Offers include beginner mirrorless, professional models, and 360 cameras.
- GoPro HERO12 Black hits lowest price of Rs 21,490.
- SBI cardholders get 10% off; confirm package contents.
Camera deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 range from an action camera at about Rs 21,490 to a full-frame mirrorless camera at Rs 1,83,990. With such a wide spread, the right choice depends less on the brand and more on the type of camera that fits what you shoot.
Beginner And Vlogger Mirrorless Cameras
APS-C mirrorless cameras are the usual starting point for photography and video. Canon's EOS R100 kit is listed on Amazon at Rs 44,989 against an MRP of Rs 64,995, and the EOS R50 V vlogging kit at Rs 67,990 against Rs 79,995.
They offer interchangeable lenses and much larger sensors than a phone, but the lens, memory card and bag add to the cost, so budget for the full kit.
Full-Frame For Serious Work
Amazon's announced electronics deals include Sony's ILCE-7M4M, from the full-frame Alpha 7 IV line, at Rs 1,83,990. Full-frame cameras generally offer better low-light performance and more lens options, but they are heavier and cost far more once you add lenses.
They suit enthusiasts and professionals who shoot weddings, events or video regularly and know what they need. If you are just starting out, an APS-C camera will teach you the same skills for much less.
Action And 360 Cameras For Travel
For adventures, action cameras are compact, waterproof and stabilised. The GoPro HERO12 Black, with 5.3K60 video and front and rear screens, was tracked at Rs 21,490 on October 8, which a deal tracker calls its lowest price yet. The Insta360 X5 Essential 360-degree camera is listed at Rs 62,990, with an extra Rs 2,500 off through a bank offer.
360 cameras let you reframe footage after shooting, but editing takes more time, so check the software and file sizes before buying.
Check The Offer Before You Pay
Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values, and one tracker expects the sale to run until around October 18, though Amazon has not confirmed an end date. Check whether the listing includes a memory card, battery and lens, and confirm the seller and warranty.
You can check camera deals on Amazon and explore more cameras and accessories before comparing the final payable amount.
Frequently Asked Questions
What types of cameras are featured in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 deals?
Why are APS-C mirrorless cameras recommended for beginners?
APS-C mirrorless cameras are ideal for beginners, offering interchangeable lenses and larger sensors than phones. They teach essential photography and video skills at a much lower cost.
What are the advantages of choosing a full-frame mirrorless camera?
Full-frame cameras offer better low-light performance and more lens options. They are suited for enthusiasts and professionals shooting weddings, events, or regular video.
Are there any special offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?
Yes, Amazon offers a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. This is subject to caps and minimum order values.
What should I consider before buying a 360-degree camera?
360 cameras allow reframing footage post-shoot, but editing can be time-consuming. It's wise to check the software and file sizes before buying.