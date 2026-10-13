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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Best Budget TV Deals: 43-Inch 4K Sets From Rs 24,249, 32-Inch From Rs 9,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Best Budget TV Deals: 43-Inch 4K Sets From Rs 24,249, 32-Inch From Rs 9,999

A 43-inch 4K QLED TV is listed from Rs 24,249 and 32-inch sets from Rs 9,999. Here are the budget TV picks and what to check before you buy.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon sale offers 43-inch 4K TVs below ₹30,000.
  • Smaller 32-inch HD Ready TVs are priced under ₹15,000.
  • Verify OS, ports, panel, and reviews before buying.

Not every home needs a 65-inch screen. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, and the 43-inch and 32-inch segments, which suit bedrooms, small living rooms and secondary sets, are highly competitive, with 4K models now listed below Rs 30,000. Here is how to choose and what the deals look like.

43-Inch Deals Worth A Look

Listings reported this week include the Lumio Vision 7 2026 43-inch 4K QLED at Rs 24,249, the Xiaomi L43MB 43-inch 4K at Rs 24,999 and the Xiaomi FX Pro 43-inch QLED at Rs 26,999. The TCL 43V6C is at Rs 27,490, the Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI at Rs 28,490 and the LG 43UA82006LA at Rs 28,990, against a listed MRP of Rs 46,090.

The Xiaomi L43MB supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, while the FX Pro offers HDR10+ and 30W speakers with Dolby Audio. The Xiaomi panels run at 60Hz, which is fine for general viewing but limiting for fast-paced gaming. Prices differ across reports, so verify the live figure.

32-Inch Options Under Rs 15,000

For a bedroom or kitchen, a 32-inch set is enough. A price roundup lists the VW Pro Series 32-inch QLED Google TV at Rs 9,999, the Xiaomi Smartchoice F Series Fire TV at Rs 12,499 to Rs 12,999, the LG 32LQ570 at around Rs 11,999 to Rs 13,490 and the Samsung H4550 at around Rs 14,250.

Most of these are HD Ready rather than Full HD or 4K, so they suit casual viewing and streaming at a short distance.

What To Check Before Buying

At smaller sizes, resolution matters less than the operating system and ports. Check which platform the TV runs (Google TV, Fire TV, webOS or Tizen), how many HDMI ports it has, and whether it supports the apps you use. Look at the panel type and HDR formats, and read recent reviews on brightness and sound, since budget sets can differ widely. Confirm that installation is included and check the warranty and return policy.

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values, and offers No Cost EMI on many TVs. You can check the latest TV deals on Amazon and browse more smart TVs on Amazon before you order.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors should I consider before purchasing a smaller-sized TV?

Prioritize the operating system, HDMI ports, and app compatibility. Also, check panel type, HDR formats, brightness, and sound. Confirm installation, warranty, and return policy.

What financial offers are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Amazon provides a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit/debit cards, subject to caps and minimum order values. No Cost EMI options are also available on many TVs.

What resolution are most 32-inch TVs typically?

Most 32-inch TV options are HD Ready, rather than Full HD or 4K. They are suitable for casual viewing and streaming from a short distance.

Which 43-inch 4K TV deals are highlighted?

Noteworthy deals include the Lumio Vision 7 2026 43-inch 4K QLED at Rs 24,249, Xiaomi L43MB 43-inch 4K at Rs 24,999, and Xiaomi FX Pro 43-inch QLED at Rs 26,999.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival TEchnology News
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