FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's How To Watch It For Free Or Almost Nothing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA World Cup 2026 spans North America, June 11-July 19.

ACT Fibernet offers free ZEE5 Premium for one month.

ZEE5 subscription costs about Rs 99, Tata Binge Play bundles.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest edition yet, with 48 teams and over 100 matches across North America. It begins on June 11 and runs until July 19, drawing global attention from football fans. For viewers in India, the big question is not just where to watch, but how to watch without spending too much.

The good part is that there are a few ways to catch the action for free or at a very low cost, depending on the service you already use.

How Can You Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 For Free In India?

One of the easiest ways to watch matches for free is through bundled offers. ACT Fibernet users can get a one-month free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, which is expected to stream the matches.

To claim this, users need to log in to the ACT portal, verify their account using an OTP, and activate the offer. Once done, the subscription becomes active instantly.

ALSO READ: AI, Chips And Robotics: What Jensen Huang Discussed With South Korean Business Leaders

This free access works well if the tournament schedule overlaps with your trial period. However, users should note that the subscription is set to auto-renew after the free month, so it is important to cancel it in time if you do not want to be charged.

What Are The Cheapest Alternatives To Watch The Matches?

If you miss the free trial, telecom bundles offer some of the most affordable ways to watch. Reliance Jio prepaid users can access ZEE5 content through the JioTV app. After logging in with an active recharge, selecting any ZEE5 content redirects users to the ZEE5 app, where they can continue streaming. This access is limited to mobile devices. Bharti Airtel also offers bundled access with select prepaid plans like Rs 598 and Rs 1729. These plans include complimentary ZEE5 Premium, which can be activated through the Airtel Thanks app or Xstream Play app. Users need to claim the benefit after each recharge cycle. ALSO READ: Too Hot To Cook? These ChatGPT Prompts Can Help You Create No-Cook Summer Menus Apart from telecom bundles, a direct ZEE5 subscription starts at around Rs 99, and Tata Binge Play also offers bundled OTT access at a similar price. These options ensure fans can follow the tournament without spending too much.