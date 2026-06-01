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HomeSportsFootballHow To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India: Live Stream & Broadcast Details

How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India: Live Stream & Broadcast Details

FIFA World Cup 2026: Broadcast and Live Stream - Check out the official broadcast channels and live streaming apps to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in India on Zee Network.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zee Entertainment secures FIFA media rights through 2034.
  • World Cup 2026 to air on UNITE8 Sports channels.
  • Matches will be live-streamed exclusively on ZEE5 app.
  • Indian viewers face late night/early morning viewing times.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Broadcast and Live Stream - Indian football enthusiasts can finally breathe a monumental sigh of relief regarding the upcoming global showpiece tournament schedule. Following extensive multi-million dollar negotiations, an official multi-platform broadcast partner has been locked in just days before the highly anticipated opening fixture kicks off across North America.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Broadcasting Rights

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited announced an eight-year partnership alongside world football governing body FIFA. The comprehensive media rights acquisition guarantees wide distribution of elite international matches across the Indian subcontinent.

The massive commercial agreement spans multiple tournament cycles through to 2034. This package secures 39 separate global football events, including the flagship tournament arriving this summer.

"We are excited to bring one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences," Zee Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka stated in an official press release.

How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 On TV?

Domestic television viewers can track every single tournament match live via the network's newly established linear sports properties. The matches will be distributed across the high-definition UNITE8 Sports channels.

The network plans to deliver extensive multi-language coverage across its television feeds. This strategic decision aims to increase accessibility and local fan engagement across varying demographics.

How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online?

Football followers looking to stream matches live on mobile gadgets can access the entire tournament feed online. Digital coverage will reside exclusively on the ZEE5 premium streaming application.

The digital platform will provide real-time coverage alongside extensive supplementary analysis. Fans can view full match replays, highlights packages, and exclusive FIFA documentary material.

Time Zone Differences and Challenges

One significant challenge confronting regional fans relates directly to the massive time-zone variance across the host nations. The tournament matches are unfolding across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Consequently, a large portion of the scheduled fixtures will kick off late at night. Indian fans must prepare for live viewing slots falling primarily between midnight and early morning hours.

FIFA World Cup 2026 India Telecast Details SImplified

Official TV Broadcaster in India: UNITE8 Sports network (including UNITE8 Sports 1, Sports 1 HD Hindi, Sports 2, and Sports 2 HD English).

Official Live Streaming App: ZEE5 app and digital website platform.

Tournament Start Date: June 11, 2026.

Tournament End Date: July 19, 2026.

Host Countries: United States of America (USA), Canada, and Mexico.

Indian Standard Match Timings (IST): Primarily between 12:00 AM (Midnight) and 6:00 AM IST.

Audio Language Options: Multi-language commentary feeds including English and Hindi.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the official broadcast partner for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, through its UNITE8 Sports network, is the official broadcast partner for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on TV in India?

You can watch all the tournament matches live on the UNITE8 Sports channels. These include UNITE8 Sports 1, Sports 1 HD Hindi, Sports 2, and Sports 2 HD English.

Where can I stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches online in India?

You can stream the entire tournament live online on the ZEE5 premium streaming application and its digital website platform.

What are the typical match timings for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Due to time zone differences, most matches will kick off late at night or in the early morning hours, primarily between 12:00 AM and 6:00 AM IST.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Details FIFA World Cup 2026 India Broadcast How To Watch World Cup India Zee5 Live Stream Football UNITE8 Sports Channel FIFA Rights Zee World Cup IST Match Timings
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