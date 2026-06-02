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HomeBusinessAI, Chips And Robotics: What Jensen Huang Discussed With South Korean Business Leaders

AI, Chips And Robotics: What Jensen Huang Discussed With South Korean Business Leaders

Jensen Huang has reinforced the chipmaker’s growing ties with South Korea’s technology sector, holding talks with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won on the future of AI memory and infrastructure.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won in Taipei.
  • Both leaders discussed AI memory cooperation and SK hynix's milestone.
  • Huang also plans meetings with South Korean conglomerate leaders.

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of US chip giant Nvidia, met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won in Taipei to discuss the future of cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) memory.

The meeting took place in Taipei, according to a post on SK Group's Facebook account. Both executives were in the Taiwanese capital to attend Computex, one of Asia's largest technology trade shows.

"With SK hynix reaching a market capitalisation of US$1 trillion, the executives of both companies met to share the significance of the milestone," the post said, reports Yonhap news agency.

The gathering also provided an opportunity to reflect on the achievements the two companies have made together in AI memory and reaffirm their commitment to opening a new chapter in AI infrastructure, the post added.

Huang earlier cited robotics as a potential area for investment in South Korea ahead of his visit to the country later this week.

His trip to Seoul is expected to begin Thursday night, according to industry sources. On Friday, Huang is expected to hold a series of meetings with the heads of major South Korean conglomerates.

Among those expected to attend are Chey, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Lee Hae-jin, founder and chairman of Naver's board. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung is also positively considering joining the discussions, the sources said.

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Kim Taek-jin, the CEO of NC Corp., a South Korean gaming company, is also expected to meet with Huang on Sunday, according to industry sources.

A closed-door meeting with local robotics and AI startups is said to be planned for next Monday in Seoul, industry insiders said, including Upstage, which is a contender in a government-led competition for the developer of a homegrown AI foundation model.

Business observers say the upcoming talks could move beyond AI semiconductor cooperation to include robotics and physical AI, an emerging field focused on integrating AI with real-world machines and systems.

During his previous trip to Seoul in October, which coincided with his participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, Huang drew widespread attention when he joined Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Chung for a late-night meal of Korean fried chicken and beer, commonly known as "chimaek."

Onlookers in South Korea already appear to be excited over Huang's visit, with a website predicting his itinerary drawing attention online.

According to industry watchers, an individual under the name of "Jun" created an online map tracking possible movements of Huang and news reports related to the CEO's planned visit.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Jensen Huang meet with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won?

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won in Taipei. Both executives were attending Computex, a major technology trade show.

What was the main topic of discussion between Jensen Huang and Chey Tae-won?

They discussed the future of cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) memory. The meeting also marked a milestone as SK hynix reached a US$1 trillion market capitalization.

What other areas of cooperation are being considered?

Discussions may extend beyond AI semiconductors to include robotics and physical AI. Huang has previously cited robotics as a potential investment area in South Korea.

Who else is Jensen Huang expected to meet with in South Korea?

Huang is expected to meet with leaders of major South Korean conglomerates, including LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver's founder Lee Hae-jin. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung is also considering attending.

Published at : 02 Jun 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
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Nvidia AI Robotics Chips Jensen Huang
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