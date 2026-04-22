Online Gaming Authority Of India From May 1: Here's What It Will Regulate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India establishes Online Gaming Authority effective May 1.

Authority to oversee platforms, games, and compliance.

Multi-ministry oversight ensures coordinated regulatory approach.

New framework aims for clearer, structured industry growth.

India’s online gaming sector is heading into a new regulatory phase, with the Centre formalising a dedicated authority to oversee platforms, games, and compliance. The Online Gaming Authority of India will come into force from May 1 under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025, according to a government notification.

Central Government constitutes the Online Gaming Authority of India, consisting of the following persons, namely- Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as Chairperson, ex officio pic.twitter.com/om0kTtr8C3 April 22, 2026

OGAI Structure: Multi-Ministry Oversight Model

The Online Gaming Authority of India will be chaired by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in an ex officio role. The body will include joint secretary-level officials from key ministries, signalling a coordinated regulatory approach.

Members will be drawn from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Department of Legal Affairs. This structure reflects the wide impact of online gaming across financial systems, digital content, law enforcement, and youth participation.

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What The Gaming Authority Will Do

The OGAI will act as the central regulator for online games, including esports, bringing them under a formal registration and classification system. Platforms will likely need to comply with new rules around approval and listing of games.

The authority will also have powers to issue directions related to data retention and other compliance requirements. This is expected to tighten norms around user data, platform accountability, and operational transparency in the gaming ecosystem.

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New Rules From May 1: What It Means For Industry

With the law taking effect from May 1, gaming companies operating in India will need to align with the new framework. The rollout is expected to bring more clarity to a sector that has grown rapidly but faced regulatory uncertainty.

While larger platforms may adapt quickly, smaller operators could face challenges in meeting compliance and registration norms. At the same time, the move could boost user trust and create a more structured environment for growth.

The launch of OGAI signals a clear shift in how India plans to regulate online gaming, balancing the expansion of the industry with tighter oversight on operations, data, and content.