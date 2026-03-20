Eid Ul-Fitr 2026 Is Here, And These 5 Google Gemini Prompts Are Worth A Shot

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Eid ul-Fitr 2026 is around the corner, and if you are looking to post something special on Instagram this year, AI-generated photos might be worth trying. Google Gemini now lets you create high-quality, festive images using simple text prompts. You do not need any design skills or paid tools to get started.

Just a Google account and the right prompt are enough to generate images that look like they came straight out of a professional photoshoot.

Try These Eid Ul-Fitr 2026 Gemini Prompts

Here are some ready-to-use prompts you can copy and paste directly into Google Gemini to create your Eid photos:

Prompt 1: Ultra-realistic Eid portrait using my uploaded face with 100% identity lock: no changes to facial features or skin texture. 3:4 vertical, DSLR 85mm. Woman in a mint green embroidered salwar suit with a chiffon dupatta. Minimal jewelry. Soft indoor lighting, beige Eid-themed background with lanterns, shallow depth of field, elegant editorial style, ultra-sharp focus.

Prompt 2: Ultra-realistic 3:4 Eid portrait using my uploaded face with 100% identity lock: no changes to facial features or skin texture. Young man in an ivory embroidered kurta, adjusting the collar, with a calm, confident look. Soft indoor lighting, beige festive background with lanterns. DSLR 85mm, shallow depth, ultra-sharp face, natural skin, cinematic editorial style.

Prompt 3: A high-resolution, cinematic portrait of a beautiful woman celebrating Eid, wearing a vibrant fuchsia pink silk sharara suit with intricate gold zari embroidery. She is wearing oversized, ornate gold Chandbali earrings that catch the light. Her hands are adorned with a stack of matching pink and gold glass bangles. Soft, warm festive lighting with a blurred background of Eid decorations. 8k resolution, elegant pose, shallow depth of field.

Prompt 4: Ultra-realistic 3:4 luxury Eid editorial portrait of a Muslim couple in a studio. Use uploaded faces exactly, no modification, preserve identity and natural skin texture. Woman in lavender lehenga, man in kurta pyjama. Elegant pose, minimal accessories. Cream backdrop with Eid decor. Cinematic lighting, 85mm lens, ultra-sharp faces, shallow depth, great detail.

Prompt 5: Hyper-realistic Ramadan Iftar scene in a mosque courtyard at Maghrib. Woman seated on a prayer mat, hands raised in dua, with a serene expression. Light grey sharara. Iftar spread with fruits, dates, juice, and snacks. Warm golden lights, lanterns, marble reflections, twilight sky. Waist-up, 50mm, eye-level, ultra-HD, natural skin, realistic lighting.

How To Create Eid Ul-Fitr AI Photos Using Google Gemini

Using Google Gemini to generate Eid photos is straightforward. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to get you started:

Step 1: Open Google Gemini in your web browser and make sure you are logged in with your Google account.

Step 2: Click on "New Chat" on the homepage to begin a fresh conversation.

Step 3: Type or paste your prompt into the chat. A good prompt should be clear, detailed, and descriptive. The more specific you are about what you want, the better the output will be.

Step 4: Press Enter, and Gemini will generate a set of images based on your prompt. If the results are not what you expected, you can either refine your prompt or ask Gemini to regenerate the images.

Pick a prompt, open Gemini, and see what your Eid photos could look like with a little help from AI this year.