Will iPhone 18 Come With 200 MP Camera? Here Is What We Know So Far

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iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 18 is still months away from its expected launch, but the rumour mill around future Apple devices is already spinning. A new tip has surfaced suggesting that Apple may be working on a significant camera upgrade for its upcoming iPhones, one that could mark a major shift from the 48MP sensors the company has stuck with for a while now. While nothing is confirmed, the chatter around a 200MP sensor is getting louder, and here is what we know so far.

What Tipster Said About Apple's 200MP Camera?

A post on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station hints that Apple is currently testing a 200MP camera sensor with a 1/1.2-inch build.

This is notably larger than the 1/1.3-inch 200MP ISOCELL sensor that Samsung uses on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If accurate, a future iPhone could offer better low-light photography, more detail in shots, and improved dynamic range compared to what current models deliver.

The sensor being tested is said to match the specifications of the Sony LYT-901, a sensor expected to debut on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. According to the tipster, this 200MP sensor would power the main camera, while the ultrawide and telephoto lenses may stay at 48MP. Even so, that would be a considerable step up from the 48MP main sensor on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Earlier this year, a Morgan Stanley report had also pointed toward Apple developing a 200MP camera, with plans to bring it to a wider iPhone audience by 2028. Whether the upgrade will be limited to Pro models or also come to base variants remains unclear.

When Could A 200MP iPhone Camera Actually Arrive?

Apple is rumoured to be changing how it launches iPhones going forward. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected in September, followed by a foldable iPhone and the standard iPhone 18 sometime in spring next year.

Given that timeline, the 200MP camera may not show up until the iPhone 19 Pro, Apple's second-generation foldable, or possibly a special edition device marking the iPhone's 20th anniversary. For now, nothing has been confirmed, and the technology is still reportedly in the testing phase.