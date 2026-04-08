Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGadgetsWill iPhone 18 Come With 200 MP Camera? Here Is What We Know So Far

Will iPhone 18 Come With 200 MP Camera? Here Is What We Know So Far

Apple may finally be moving past its 48MP camera era. A tipster on Weibo claims the company is testing a 200MP sensor that matches Sony's most advanced build.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 18 is still months away from its expected launch, but the rumour mill around future Apple devices is already spinning. A new tip has surfaced suggesting that Apple may be working on a significant camera upgrade for its upcoming iPhones, one that could mark a major shift from the 48MP sensors the company has stuck with for a while now. While nothing is confirmed, the chatter around a 200MP sensor is getting louder, and here is what we know so far.

What Tipster Said About Apple's 200MP Camera?

A post on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station hints that Apple is currently testing a 200MP camera sensor with a 1/1.2-inch build. 

This is notably larger than the 1/1.3-inch 200MP ISOCELL sensor that Samsung uses on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If accurate, a future iPhone could offer better low-light photography, more detail in shots, and improved dynamic range compared to what current models deliver.

The sensor being tested is said to match the specifications of the Sony LYT-901, a sensor expected to debut on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. According to the tipster, this 200MP sensor would power the main camera, while the ultrawide and telephoto lenses may stay at 48MP. Even so, that would be a considerable step up from the 48MP main sensor on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Earlier this year, a Morgan Stanley report had also pointed toward Apple developing a 200MP camera, with plans to bring it to a wider iPhone audience by 2028. Whether the upgrade will be limited to Pro models or also come to base variants remains unclear.

When Could A 200MP iPhone Camera Actually Arrive?

Apple is rumoured to be changing how it launches iPhones going forward. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected in September, followed by a foldable iPhone and the standard iPhone 18 sometime in spring next year.

Given that timeline, the 200MP camera may not show up until the iPhone 19 Pro, Apple's second-generation foldable, or possibly a special edition device marking the iPhone's 20th anniversary. For now, nothing has been confirmed, and the technology is still reportedly in the testing phase.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Apple planning a 200MP camera for future iPhones?

There are rumors that Apple is testing a 200MP camera sensor for upcoming iPhones, which could be a significant upgrade from the current 48MP sensors.

What are the potential benefits of a 200MP iPhone camera?

A 200MP sensor could lead to better low-light photography, more detailed shots, and improved dynamic range compared to current iPhone models.

When might a 200MP camera appear on an iPhone?

The 200MP camera might arrive with the iPhone 19 Pro, a foldable iPhone, or a special edition device, possibly not until 2028 according to one report.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
Will iPhone 18 Come With 200 MP Camera? Here Is What We Know So Far
Will iPhone 18 Come With 200 MP Camera? Here Is What We Know So Far
Gadgets
OnePlus Nord 6 vs Vivo V70: Which Phone Gives You More For Less In 2026?
OnePlus Nord 6 vs Vivo V70: Which Phone Gives You More For Less In 2026?
Gadgets
Will iPhone Fold Not Launch This Year? Technical Glitch Leak Worries Fans
Will iPhone Fold Not Launch This Year? Technical Glitch Leak Worries Fans
Gadgets
Nothing 4A Pro Review: The Phone People Stare At, And The Camera That Backs It Up
Nothing 4A Pro Review: The Phone People Stare At, And The Camera That Backs It Up
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget