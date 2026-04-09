Wordle Answer Today (April 9): Puzzle #1755 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

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Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Thursday, April 9, with another fun puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter game that people play every day is still a big hit around the world. Some players love solving it fast, while others just want to keep their winning streak going.

Today’s puzzle felt a bit tricky but also fun. The hints helped many players get closer to the answer. But if you’re still confused, don’t worry, the answer and its meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives clues using colours:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues, you can remove wrong guesses and slowly reach the correct word. This simple but clever idea is what makes Wordle so fun and popular.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 9 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

Packed to the brim.

The word begins with L.

It ends with N.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “dealt” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints made it easier to guess the word without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (April 9)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: LADEN.

“Laden” means something that is full or heavily packed. For example, a truck carrying too much load can be called laden. Even a pie filled with lots of stuffing can be described as laden. It simply means something is filled almost to the top.

Congrats if you got it right! And if not, don’t worry, you can try again tomorrow and keep your streak going.