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HomeTechnologyDid Google's $1.2 Billion Deal With Israel Just Ruin Sundar Pichai's Stanford Moment?

Did Google's $1.2 Billion Deal With Israel Just Ruin Sundar Pichai's Stanford Moment?

Google's $1.2 billion Project Nimbus contract sparked a dramatic walkout at Stanford, as graduating students protested Sundar Pichai's commencement speech.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:17 AM (IST)

Around 200 students at Stanford University staged a walkout during the university's 2026 graduation ceremony while Google CEO Sundar Pichai was delivering his commencement address. The protest, organised by Students for Justice in Palestine and No Tech for Apartheid, was directed at Google's contracts with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the Department of Homeland Security, and ICE. 

As Pichai took the stage, students stood up, waved Palestinian flags, blew whistles, and chanted slogans. Many were also seen wearing keffiyehs, a traditional scarf worn as a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians.

Why Did Students Walk Out On Sundar Pichai At Stanford?

Videos from the ceremony showed students leaving the stadium in their graduation gowns and caps, with some booing as they walked out. Pichai, a Stanford alumnus, continued his speech despite the disruption.

"I must warn you all, this is only the second commencement speech that I have ever given. The first was literally in my backyard," Pichai said during his address.

The walkout was tied to Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract between Google and the Israeli government. Pro-Palestinian activists have criticised the deal, accusing Google of supporting Israel through its technology services.

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After leaving the ceremony, many of the protesting students attended a separate event called the "People's Commencement," which featured Mahmoud Khalil as the keynote speaker, according to SFGate. Khalil had been detained by US immigration authorities for more than 100 days over his involvement in pro-Palestinian activism at Columbia University in 2024.

Did Sundar Pichai Avoid Talking About AI At Stanford?

Notably, Pichai did not mention artificial intelligence during his address, even though job displacement from AI remains a key concern among graduates. 

Other tech leaders, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, were booed at university events earlier this year after speaking positively about AI, at a time when many graduates were struggling to find work amid layoffs in the tech sector.

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Last month, on the podcast Hard Fork, Pichai was asked how he would handle potential boos at Stanford. He said he remains confident about young people and their future, adding that even students who are critical of AI will help shape how the technology develops in the coming years.

Before You Go

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
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Google Sundar Pichai TECHNOLOGY
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