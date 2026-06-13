Claude-Maker Anthropic Suspends Mythos 5, Fable 5 Access for Foreign Nationals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anthropic suspended Fable 5 following US national security directives.

US authorities identified method to bypass Fable 5 security safeguards.

Anthropic has suspended access to its newly launched AI model, Claude Fable 5, after US authorities raised national security concerns just days after its public debut.

In a statement posted on its website, Anthropic said it had been directed to block foreign nationals from accessing the model, which the company had previously described as exceptionally powerful.

"The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance," the company said.

The move comes amid a separate legal battle between Anthropic and the Trump administration over restrictions on the use of the company's AI systems by US government agencies. The US Department of Commerce has not yet commented on the latest development.

Claude Fable 5 is an advanced version of Anthropic's Claude Mythos family of AI models and competes with offerings such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Concerns Over AI 'Jailbreaking'

According to Anthropic, authorities did not identify a specific threat linked to the model. However, the company said the government believes it has discovered a method for bypassing, or "jailbreaking", Fable 5's safeguards.

"Our understanding is that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or 'jailbreaking' Fable 5," Anthropic said.

Jailbreaking refers to techniques used to circumvent built-in restrictions, potentially enabling users to access sensitive information or unlock prohibited functions.

After reviewing the reported technique, Anthropic said it appeared to expose only a limited number of previously known vulnerabilities.

"These vulnerabilities all appear relatively simple, and we have found that other publicly available models are able to discover them as well without requiring a bypass," the company said.

Company Defends Safety Measures

Prior to the model's release, Anthropic highlighted extensive safety measures designed to reduce the risk of cyber misuse. The company had also restricted early access to a small group of organisations, arguing that the model's advanced capabilities could potentially be used to exploit computer systems.

Anthropic's decision to market Fable 5 as a model that was effectively "too powerful to release" drew criticism from some observers, who viewed the claim as more promotional than substantive.

"Fable's capabilities exceed those of any model we've ever made generally available," the company had said before launch.

Anthropic's Clash With Trump Admin

Anthropic has also come under increasing scrutiny from the Trump administration. US President Donald Trump has publicly criticised the company, while then Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth designated Anthropic a "supply chain risk"—a label traditionally reserved for firms considered unsuitable for government use due to security concerns.

Anthropic has challenged the designation in court. A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of the Pentagon's directive, allowing government agencies and defence contractors to continue using the company's AI products while litigation proceeds.

What Indians Said on this?

Zoho co-founder and ex-CEO Sridhar Vembu on Saturday declared "globalisation is dead" following Anthropic's decision. In a social media post, Vembu called the "big" development a major wake-up call for India to urgently build sovereign AI capabilities. He emphasised that the restriction highlights how tightly advanced technology is now tied to national security.

Calling 'technology' the ultimate weapon in today's world, Vembu said: "This is big: all access to Mythos and Fable AI models disabled for everyone outside America. First thoughts: Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology."

This is big: all access to Mythos and Fable AI models disabled for everyone outside America.



First thoughts:



1. Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology.



2. Globalization is dead and Bharat must find her… https://t.co/kCQpq93D3r — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 13, 2026

"Globalisation is dead, and Bharat must find her own way ahead," he added.

Vembu advised that the Indian government must ensure that organisations in India embrace the smaller models, both Indian and Chinese open source ones.

Author Anand Raghunathan said, "Spine always grows in the back that is against the wall. America denied us crucial LOX/LH₂ cryogenic engine technology. We developed it indigenously and using it we now send American satellites into space. India can remain sovereign only if it has a sovereign AI."