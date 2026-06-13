Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyClaude-Maker Anthropic Suspends Mythos 5, Fable 5 Access for Foreign Nationals

Claude-Maker Anthropic Suspends Mythos 5, Fable 5 Access for Foreign Nationals

Anthropic suspended its Claude Fable 5 AI model after US security concerns over possible "jailbreaking". Indian tech leaders called it a wake-up call for sovereign AI and self-reliance.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anthropic suspended Fable 5 following US national security directives.
  • US authorities identified method to bypass Fable 5 security safeguards.

Anthropic has suspended access to its newly launched AI model, Claude Fable 5, after US authorities raised national security concerns just days after its public debut.

In a statement posted on its website, Anthropic said it had been directed to block foreign nationals from accessing the model, which the company had previously described as exceptionally powerful.

"The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance," the company said.

The move comes amid a separate legal battle between Anthropic and the Trump administration over restrictions on the use of the company's AI systems by US government agencies. The US Department of Commerce has not yet commented on the latest development.

Claude Fable 5 is an advanced version of Anthropic's Claude Mythos family of AI models and competes with offerings such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Concerns Over AI 'Jailbreaking'

According to Anthropic, authorities did not identify a specific threat linked to the model. However, the company said the government believes it has discovered a method for bypassing, or "jailbreaking", Fable 5's safeguards.

"Our understanding is that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or 'jailbreaking' Fable 5," Anthropic said.

Jailbreaking refers to techniques used to circumvent built-in restrictions, potentially enabling users to access sensitive information or unlock prohibited functions.

After reviewing the reported technique, Anthropic said it appeared to expose only a limited number of previously known vulnerabilities.

"These vulnerabilities all appear relatively simple, and we have found that other publicly available models are able to discover them as well without requiring a bypass," the company said.

Company Defends Safety Measures

Prior to the model's release, Anthropic highlighted extensive safety measures designed to reduce the risk of cyber misuse. The company had also restricted early access to a small group of organisations, arguing that the model's advanced capabilities could potentially be used to exploit computer systems.

Anthropic's decision to market Fable 5 as a model that was effectively "too powerful to release" drew criticism from some observers, who viewed the claim as more promotional than substantive.

"Fable's capabilities exceed those of any model we've ever made generally available," the company had said before launch.

Anthropic's Clash With Trump Admin

Anthropic has also come under increasing scrutiny from the Trump administration. US President Donald Trump has publicly criticised the company, while then Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth designated Anthropic a "supply chain risk"—a label traditionally reserved for firms considered unsuitable for government use due to security concerns.

Anthropic has challenged the designation in court. A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of the Pentagon's directive, allowing government agencies and defence contractors to continue using the company's AI products while litigation proceeds.

What Indians Said on this?

Zoho co-founder and ex-CEO Sridhar Vembu on Saturday declared "globalisation is dead" following Anthropic's decision. In a social media post, Vembu called the "big" development a major wake-up call for India to urgently build sovereign AI capabilities. He emphasised that the restriction highlights how tightly advanced technology is now tied to national security.

Calling 'technology' the ultimate weapon in today's world, Vembu said: "This is big: all access to Mythos and Fable AI models disabled for everyone outside America. First thoughts: Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology."

"Globalisation is dead, and Bharat must find her own way ahead," he added.

Vembu advised that the Indian government must ensure that organisations in India embrace the smaller models, both Indian and Chinese open source ones.

Author Anand Raghunathan said, "Spine always grows in the back that is against the wall. America denied us crucial LOX/LH₂ cryogenic engine technology. We developed it indigenously and using it we now send American satellites into space. India can remain sovereign only if it has a sovereign AI."

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 suspended?

Anthropic suspended access to Claude Fable 5 due to national security concerns raised by US authorities. The company was directed to block foreign nationals from using the model.

What is 'jailbreaking' in relation to AI models?

Jailbreaking refers to techniques that bypass an AI model's built-in restrictions or safeguards. This could potentially allow users to access sensitive information or prohibited functions.

Which AI models were affected by Anthropic's suspension?

Anthropic disabled both Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all its customers. This was to comply with the order to block foreign nationals from accessing the models.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jun 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anthropic Claude-Maker Mythos 5 Fable 5
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Claude-Maker Anthropic Suspends Mythos 5, Fable 5 Access for Foreign Nationals
Claude-Maker Anthropic Suspends Mythos 5, Fable 5 Access for Foreign Nationals
Technology
Nintendo Today App Is Finally Available In India — Here's What It Means
Nintendo Today App Is Finally Available In India — Here's What It Means
Technology
MrBeast Hits 500 Million Subscribers: What Makes His Videos So Addictive?
MrBeast Hits 500 Million Subscribers: What Makes His Videos So Addictive?
Technology
Cell Broadcast Emergency Alert System Temporarily Suspended Until Further Notice After NDMA Advisory
Cell Broadcast Emergency Alert System Temporarily Suspended; Here's Why
Advertisement

Videos

World Focus: Iran Signals Peace Deal Progress as US Military Build-Up Keeps Pressure Intact
Diplomacy Watch: Iran Signals Initial Truce Framework as US Peace Deal Talks Gain Momentum
Bengal Flash: Police Raid Abhishek Banerjee Residence After PA Linked to Financial Probe
Global Alert: US-Iran Peace Breakthrough Near as Geneva Emerges for Landmark June Deal Talks
Delhi Power Shock: Electricity Bills May Rise Up to 3.3% for High-Consumption Consumers
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget