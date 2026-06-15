Greater Noida Family Trapped In Car After Google Maps Leads Vehicle Into Drain

A family travelling from Greater Noida to Meerut narrowly escaped a major accident after their car plunged into a drain while they were following directions on Google Maps in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district.

According to officials, the incident took place in the Preet Vihar area after the family’s vehicle lost its way due to a diversion caused by the closure of traffic on a railway overbridge (ROB) leading towards Meerut.

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Usual Route Was Blocked

Mohammad Ehsan, a resident of Saddiqpura in Dadri, was travelling with his family to visit relatives in Meerut’s Kithore area when the accident occurred. Since the usual route was blocked, the driver relied on Google Maps for navigation. While following the suggested route, the car reportedly fell into a drain nearly four feet deep in Preet Vihar.

Ehsan said that soon after the car fell into the drain, all four doors got jammed, leaving the occupants trapped inside. Apart from him, the vehicle was carrying Guddi, his brother Sadiq, and two children -- Reshu and Tahir.

The family panicked and tried to escape by breaking the windows, but their efforts failed. The woman and children inside the vehicle kept shouting for help as the car remained stuck in the drain.

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After receiving information about the incident, teams from Dial-112, local police and the fire department rushed to the spot. Rescue operations proved difficult because of the drain’s condition and the position in which the vehicle had become trapped.

After nearly two hours of intensive efforts, police and fire personnel managed to safely rescue all five occupants from the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries in the incident. After receiving first aid, the family was safely sent back to Dadri.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ajay Sharma said the rescue team was dispatched immediately after the alert was received. He confirmed that the drain was around four feet deep and that all the passengers were rescued safely after a prolonged operation.