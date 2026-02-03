Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyDhurandhar 2 Teaser Drops Today: Here’s Where & How You Can Watch It Live

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Drops Today: Here’s Where & How You Can Watch It Live

Ranveer Singh’s “TOMORROW 12:12” post has confirmed the Dhurandhar 2 teaser timing, with fans expected to watch it first on YouTube and social media platforms later today.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The wait for Dhurandhar 2 is almost over, and excitement around the film is steadily building. On Monday evening, Ranveer Singh shared a simple Instagram story that read “TOMORROW 12:12,” which was enough to get fans talking across social media. The message may have been minimal, but for followers of the Dhurandhar franchise, it clearly pointed towards an important announcement related to the sequel. 

After the first film’s massive box office success and strong audience response, expectations from Dhurandhar 2 are naturally very high.

Where & How To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Today

The Dhurandhar 2 teaser release time has been hinted at as 12:12 PM IST on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, and this timing comes directly from Ranveer Singh’s own social media post. 

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Drops Today: Here’s Where & How You Can Watch It Live

Ranveer Singh points at the Dhurandhar 2 teaser announcement

Based on how the first film was promoted, the teaser is expected to be released online first so that fans across the country can watch it at the same time.

Viewers will most likely find the teaser on YouTube, uploaded on the official channel associated with Jio Studios, which backed the first part of the franchise. 

Along with YouTube, the teaser is also expected to be shared on popular social media platforms such as Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook through the film’s official pages. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are also likely to repost the teaser on their own handles shortly after it goes live.

For fans who want to watch the teaser as soon as it drops, keeping notifications turned on around noon would be a good idea. Given the popularity of the film, the teaser is expected to trend quickly once it is released.

What’s The 12:12 Motif In Dhurandhar Franchise

The 12:12 motif in Dhurandhar has been closely linked to the franchise since its beginning. When the first film was officially announced, its first look was revealed exactly at 12:12 PM on Ranveer Singh’s 40th birthday in 2025, which many fans still remember clearly.

Since then, the timing has taken on a symbolic meaning and is seen as a signature detail of the series. It reflects themes like destiny, planning, and crucial turning points, which align with the film’s intense and realistic storytelling. Director Aditya Dhar has used this recurring element to maintain continuity between the two parts.

By choosing the same time again for the Dhurandhar 2 teaser, the makers are signalling that the sequel is a direct extension of the first film’s story.

The new chapter is expected to explore Hamza Ali Mazari’s past in greater depth and his confrontation with the mysterious figure known as “Bade Saab,” making 12:12 an important moment once again for fans.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Dhurandhar 2 teaser be released?

The Dhurandhar 2 teaser is expected to be released at 12:12 PM IST on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. This timing was hinted at by Ranveer Singh on his social media.

Where can I watch the Dhurandhar 2 teaser?

The teaser will likely be released online first, primarily on YouTube via the official Jio Studios channel. It is also expected to be shared on platforms like Instagram, X, and Facebook.

What is the significance of the 12:12 timing in the Dhurandhar franchise?

The 12:12 timing is a signature detail linked to the franchise since the first film's announcement. It symbolizes destiny, planning, and turning points, connecting the sequel to the original story.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment Ranveer SIngh TECHNOLOGY Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
World
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
News
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jairam Ramesh Targets Modi Govt Over “Trump Dependency”
Major Accident: Speeding truck breaks railing, falls onto service road on Jaipur–Ajmer Highway
Breaking News: Youth stabbed to death in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar after minor dispute
Breaking News: US cuts tariffs on India to 18%, lowest among Asian nations
Breaking News: Missing Navi Mumbai law student found dead in Lonavala gorge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget