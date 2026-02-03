Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Drops Today: Here’s Where & How You Can Watch It Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The wait for Dhurandhar 2 is almost over, and excitement around the film is steadily building. On Monday evening, Ranveer Singh shared a simple Instagram story that read “TOMORROW 12:12,” which was enough to get fans talking across social media. The message may have been minimal, but for followers of the Dhurandhar franchise, it clearly pointed towards an important announcement related to the sequel.

After the first film’s massive box office success and strong audience response, expectations from Dhurandhar 2 are naturally very high.

Where & How To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Today

The Dhurandhar 2 teaser release time has been hinted at as 12:12 PM IST on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, and this timing comes directly from Ranveer Singh’s own social media post.

Ranveer Singh points at the Dhurandhar 2 teaser announcement

Based on how the first film was promoted, the teaser is expected to be released online first so that fans across the country can watch it at the same time.

Viewers will most likely find the teaser on YouTube, uploaded on the official channel associated with Jio Studios, which backed the first part of the franchise.

Along with YouTube, the teaser is also expected to be shared on popular social media platforms such as Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook through the film’s official pages. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are also likely to repost the teaser on their own handles shortly after it goes live.

For fans who want to watch the teaser as soon as it drops, keeping notifications turned on around noon would be a good idea. Given the popularity of the film, the teaser is expected to trend quickly once it is released.

What’s The 12:12 Motif In Dhurandhar Franchise

The 12:12 motif in Dhurandhar has been closely linked to the franchise since its beginning. When the first film was officially announced, its first look was revealed exactly at 12:12 PM on Ranveer Singh’s 40th birthday in 2025, which many fans still remember clearly.

Since then, the timing has taken on a symbolic meaning and is seen as a signature detail of the series. It reflects themes like destiny, planning, and crucial turning points, which align with the film’s intense and realistic storytelling. Director Aditya Dhar has used this recurring element to maintain continuity between the two parts.

By choosing the same time again for the Dhurandhar 2 teaser, the makers are signalling that the sequel is a direct extension of the first film’s story.



The new chapter is expected to explore Hamza Ali Mazari’s past in greater depth and his confrontation with the mysterious figure known as “Bade Saab,” making 12:12 an important moment once again for fans.