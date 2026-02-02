Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTDespite Ban, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trends No.1 On Netflix Pakistan

Despite Ban, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trends No.1 On Netflix Pakistan

Despite a theatre ban, Dhurandhar storms Netflix Pakistan, trending at No. 1 and sparking praise for its bold storytelling and realistic portrayal.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sometimes, the audience finds a film even when borders and bans try to stop it. Dhurandhar, the high-octane Indian spy thriller led by Ranveer Singh, has pulled off an unexpected digital triumph by emerging as the most-watched film on Netflix Pakistan. Released on the streaming platform on January 30, the film has surged to the top of the charts within days, proving that strong storytelling can travel where theatrical releases cannot.

ALSO READ:

Banned In Theatres, But A Streaming Sensation

(Image Source: Twitter/@rebel_notout)
(Image Source: Twitter/@rebel_notout)

Although Dhurandhar never reached cinema halls in Pakistan due to restrictions on Indian films, its online debut opened the door for a massive new audience. Screenshots circulating on social media show the film occupying the number one position on Netflix Pakistan, outperforming several other popular titles. According to reports, the film has held on to the top spot consistently since Saturday, underlining its sustained viewership.

This digital success comes after the film missed out on significant box-office revenue in Pakistan and parts of the Middle East. Despite that setback, Dhurandhar still crossed $33 million overseas and amassed a global collection of approximately Rs 1,300 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide.

What The Film Is About

Blending real-world tensions with fictional storytelling, Dhurandhar follows an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates criminal networks in Lyari, Karachi, as part of a larger counter-terror mission. The narrative avoids simplistic portrayals, instead focusing on layered politics, crime syndicates, and intelligence warfare, a choice that has sparked intense discussion online.

Pakistani Viewers React: Praise, Debate, And Repeat Watches

Online forums and social platforms have been flooded with reactions from Pakistani viewers, many of whom praised the film for steering clear of caricatured representations. One Reddit user wrote, “As a Pakistani, it's the best ever Bollywood movie I ever watched. First time I saw a film where actual research has been done and there's no use of 'adaab' 'janaab' surma kajal topi and vest to show Pakistanis. Fantastic movie, casting, shooting, story everything's on point.”

Another viewer shared a more conciliatory take, stating, “I'm Pakistani and I love Dhurandhar. Yall gotta stop creating this narrative that we hate you guys and vice versa. It’s all love from my side. Don’t be rude.” 

Some comments echoed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s nuanced review, acknowledging the film’s technical strength while questioning its political undertones. One post noted, “The movie actually portrayed Pakistan well. There's nothing against Pakistan people in the movie… Share the same opinion as Kashyap on the movie.”

Lost Revenue, Found Audience

Earlier, a distributor claimed Dhurandhar suffered a reported $10 million loss due to its absence from Pakistani and Middle Eastern theatres. Yet its Netflix performance suggests that the film may have recovered something even more valuable, cross-border engagement and conversation.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, the film’s mix of realism and drama has kept audiences talking. With a sequel slated for March 19, interest in the franchise appears to be growing on both sides of the border.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the premise of the film Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar is an Indian spy thriller about an intelligence operative who infiltrates criminal networks in Lyari, Karachi as part of a counter-terror mission.

Why was Dhurandhar not released in Pakistani theaters?

Dhurandhar was not released in Pakistani theaters due to restrictions on Indian films in the country.

How has Dhurandhar performed on Netflix Pakistan?

Dhurandhar has become the most-watched film on Netflix Pakistan, reaching the number one position shortly after its release on January 30th.

What kind of reactions has Dhurandhar received from Pakistani viewers?

Pakistani viewers have praised the film for its realistic portrayal and avoidance of stereotypes, sparking discussions about its layered politics and crime syndicates.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Netflix Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget