Despite Ban, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trends No.1 On Netflix Pakistan

Sometimes, the audience finds a film even when borders and bans try to stop it. Dhurandhar, the high-octane Indian spy thriller led by Ranveer Singh, has pulled off an unexpected digital triumph by emerging as the most-watched film on Netflix Pakistan. Released on the streaming platform on January 30, the film has surged to the top of the charts within days, proving that strong storytelling can travel where theatrical releases cannot.

Banned In Theatres, But A Streaming Sensation

Although Dhurandhar never reached cinema halls in Pakistan due to restrictions on Indian films, its online debut opened the door for a massive new audience. Screenshots circulating on social media show the film occupying the number one position on Netflix Pakistan, outperforming several other popular titles. According to reports, the film has held on to the top spot consistently since Saturday, underlining its sustained viewership.

This digital success comes after the film missed out on significant box-office revenue in Pakistan and parts of the Middle East. Despite that setback, Dhurandhar still crossed $33 million overseas and amassed a global collection of approximately Rs 1,300 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide.

What The Film Is About

Blending real-world tensions with fictional storytelling, Dhurandhar follows an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates criminal networks in Lyari, Karachi, as part of a larger counter-terror mission. The narrative avoids simplistic portrayals, instead focusing on layered politics, crime syndicates, and intelligence warfare, a choice that has sparked intense discussion online.

Pakistani Viewers React: Praise, Debate, And Repeat Watches

Online forums and social platforms have been flooded with reactions from Pakistani viewers, many of whom praised the film for steering clear of caricatured representations. One Reddit user wrote, “As a Pakistani, it's the best ever Bollywood movie I ever watched. First time I saw a film where actual research has been done and there's no use of 'adaab' 'janaab' surma kajal topi and vest to show Pakistanis. Fantastic movie, casting, shooting, story everything's on point.”

Another viewer shared a more conciliatory take, stating, “I'm Pakistani and I love Dhurandhar. Yall gotta stop creating this narrative that we hate you guys and vice versa. It’s all love from my side. Don’t be rude.”

Some comments echoed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s nuanced review, acknowledging the film’s technical strength while questioning its political undertones. One post noted, “The movie actually portrayed Pakistan well. There's nothing against Pakistan people in the movie… Share the same opinion as Kashyap on the movie.”

Lost Revenue, Found Audience

Earlier, a distributor claimed Dhurandhar suffered a reported $10 million loss due to its absence from Pakistani and Middle Eastern theatres. Yet its Netflix performance suggests that the film may have recovered something even more valuable, cross-border engagement and conversation.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, the film’s mix of realism and drama has kept audiences talking. With a sequel slated for March 19, interest in the franchise appears to be growing on both sides of the border.