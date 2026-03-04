Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIran-Israel Conflict Enters Fourth Day, 787 Reported Dead In Iran, Explosions Heard In Jerusalem

Iran-Israel Conflict Enters Fourth Day, 787 Reported Dead In Iran, Explosions Heard In Jerusalem

According to Iranian statements, strikes have been launched across at least nine countries in the region. These include Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Explosions continued to be reported for a fourth consecutive day across Iran, Israel and several other parts of the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets on Saturday. Tehran has responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting Israel and military facilities linked to US forces in the region. The escalation has widened the scope of the conflict, with attacks and attempted strikes reported across multiple countries as Iran warned it would treat American military bases in the Middle East as legitimate targets.

Strikes Spread Across Region

The Israeli air force said it dropped more than 1,200 munitions across 24 of Iran’s 31 provinces during the latest wave of joint attacks carried out with the United States.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), meanwhile, said it had launched retaliatory attacks on 27 bases across the Middle East where US troops are stationed, in addition to targeting Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv and other parts of the country.

According to Iranian statements, strikes have been launched across at least nine countries in the region. These include Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In a separate incident, an Iranian drone reportedly struck a runway at a UK military base in Cyprus.

However, many of the missiles and drones launched during the exchanges have reportedly been intercepted by air defence systems across the region.

Rising Casualties

As the conflict intensifies, casualty figures continue to rise across the affected areas.

In Iran, at least 787 people have been killed in the joint US-Israeli strikes, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. Hundreds more have reportedly been injured as attacks struck multiple provinces.

Israel has also reported casualties following Iranian retaliatory strikes.

On Sunday afternoon, a ballistic missile strike in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh killed nine people and injured more than 20 others. Emergency teams have continued search and rescue operations in the area as authorities assess the damage.

Earlier, late on Saturday, a woman in the Tel Aviv region was killed after being hit by falling shrapnel during missile interceptions.

Israeli media reported that at least 40 buildings in Tel Aviv were damaged during Iranian strikes on Saturday.

Officials say the situation remains highly volatile, and casualty figures may rise further as the conflict continues and more information becomes available.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel Conflict Iran Isarel War Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Iran-Israel Conflict Enters Fourth Day, 787 Reported Dead In Iran, Explosions Heard In Jerusalem
Iran-Israel Conflict Enters Fourth Day, 787 Reported Dead In Iran, Explosions Heard In Jerusalem
World
Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7
Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7
News
Fact Check: Has Netanyahu Fled To Berlin? Where Is The Israeli PM Amid Escalating Iranian Strikes
Fact Check: Has Netanyahu Fled To Berlin? Where Is The Israeli PM Amid Escalating Iranian Strikes
India
Mehbooba Mufti Quotes Shia Slogan, Burns Netanyahu's Poster During Protest In Kashmir-Watch
Mehbooba Mufti Quotes Shia Slogan, Burns Netanyahu's Poster During Protest In Kashmir-Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget