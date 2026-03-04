Iran-Israel Conflict Enters Fourth Day, 787 Reported Dead In Iran, Explosions Heard In Jerusalem

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Explosions continued to be reported for a fourth consecutive day across Iran, Israel and several other parts of the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets on Saturday. Tehran has responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting Israel and military facilities linked to US forces in the region. The escalation has widened the scope of the conflict, with attacks and attempted strikes reported across multiple countries as Iran warned it would treat American military bases in the Middle East as legitimate targets.

Strikes Spread Across Region

The Israeli air force said it dropped more than 1,200 munitions across 24 of Iran’s 31 provinces during the latest wave of joint attacks carried out with the United States.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), meanwhile, said it had launched retaliatory attacks on 27 bases across the Middle East where US troops are stationed, in addition to targeting Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv and other parts of the country.

According to Iranian statements, strikes have been launched across at least nine countries in the region. These include Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In a separate incident, an Iranian drone reportedly struck a runway at a UK military base in Cyprus.

However, many of the missiles and drones launched during the exchanges have reportedly been intercepted by air defence systems across the region.

Rising Casualties

As the conflict intensifies, casualty figures continue to rise across the affected areas.

In Iran, at least 787 people have been killed in the joint US-Israeli strikes, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. Hundreds more have reportedly been injured as attacks struck multiple provinces.

Israel has also reported casualties following Iranian retaliatory strikes.

On Sunday afternoon, a ballistic missile strike in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh killed nine people and injured more than 20 others. Emergency teams have continued search and rescue operations in the area as authorities assess the damage.

Earlier, late on Saturday, a woman in the Tel Aviv region was killed after being hit by falling shrapnel during missile interceptions.

Israeli media reported that at least 40 buildings in Tel Aviv were damaged during Iranian strikes on Saturday.

Officials say the situation remains highly volatile, and casualty figures may rise further as the conflict continues and more information becomes available.