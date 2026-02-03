Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh shared the first poster of Dhurandhar 2, officially titled “Dhurandhar The Revenge,” on Instagram. The makers are set to release the teaser of the much-awaited sequel later today at noon. Dhurandhar 2 is slated for an Eid release on March 19 and will hit theatres in five languages, namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar 2: Teaser Drops At Noon

While sharing the poster of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai [It’s time to unleash chaos],” translating the line into all the languages in which the film will release. The poster has also been launched in six languages, including English.

In the caption of the post, Singh further revealed that the teaser will premiere today at 12:12 PM. The red-themed poster features Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, drenched in blood and rain, as he stands poised for revenge against Pakistan’s crimes against India, hinting at the film’s intense and politically charged narrative.

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar, with a star-studded cast of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, was released on December 5. The film went on to become the highest-grossing single-language Hindi film in India, with nett domestic collections crossing the Rs 1,000-crore mark. It later made its Netflix debut on January 30.