Big Relief For Mohammad Ali Jauhar University As Demolition Of 38 Buildings Is Stayed

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has received major legal relief after the proposed demolition of parts of its campus was temporarily stayed. The Moradabad Divisional Commissioner has put the Rampur District Magistrate's demolition order on hold and directed the authorities not to take any action until the next hearing. The order has, for now, halted the possibility of demolition at the university.

Following the Commissioner's directive, the district administration will not carry out any demolition work on the university campus until further instructions are issued. A final decision will be taken after hearing arguments from both sides.

The matter was scheduled to be heard on Monday. However, the hearing has now been postponed to a later date as the court remained closed due to a condolence-related holiday.

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38 Buildings Under Scanner

The dispute began after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) initiated action against alleged unauthorised constructions within the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University campus.

Invoking Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, the RDA had ordered the demolition of 38 buildings.

According to the authority's investigation, all 38 structures were allegedly constructed without approved building plans. Based on these findings, the university administration was served a notice directing it to remove the constructions within 15 days.

The notice had warned that if the university failed to comply within the stipulated period, the district administration would proceed with demolition.

Focus Shifts To Next Hearing

With the Commissioner's interim stay now in place, the proposed demolition has been put on hold. The next hearing and the Commissioner's final decision are expected to determine the future course of the case.

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The Mohammad Ali Jauhar University matter has also emerged as a major political issue, with Opposition leaders criticising the government over the proposed action.