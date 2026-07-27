The proposed demolition of parts of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University has been temporarily stayed by the Moradabad Divisional Commissioner. The district administration will not take any action until the next hearing.
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Big Relief For Mohammad Ali Jauhar University As Demolition Of 38 Buildings Is Stayed
Mohammad Ali Jauhar University got interim relief after the Moradabad Commissioner stayed the proposed demolition of 38 buildings in Rampur until the next hearing, halting all action for now.
- Mohammad Ali Jauhar University's demolition temporarily stayed by Commissioner.
- Rampur DM's demolition order stayed until next hearing.
- Thirty-eight university buildings faced demolition for lacking approved plans.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current status of the proposed demolition at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University?
Why was a demolition order issued against the university?
The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) initiated action against 38 allegedly unauthorised constructions on the campus. These structures were reportedly built without approved building plans.
Who issued the temporary stay order on the demolition?
The Moradabad Divisional Commissioner issued the temporary stay order, halting the Rampur District Magistrate's demolition directive. A final decision will be made after hearing arguments from both sides.
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