Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian IT faced challenges, now market shows recovery.

Muted negative reactions, significant valuation resets signal bottom.

AI deflationary risk outweighed by massive market expansion.

The headlines surrounding the Indian IT sector have been difficult to ignore. With the Nifty IT index down approximately 25.8 per cent on a year-to-date basis, investors have had to contend with revenue-growth downgrades, margin pressure, delayed discretionary spending and persistent concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on traditional outsourcing models. The weakness has been severe enough for investors to question whether the sector’s long-term growth engine has suffered permanent damage.

However, markets often begin recovering before earnings, management guidance or economic indicators show a meaningful improvement. By the time the operating environment becomes visibly favourable, share prices may already have moved considerably higher. The more relevant question, therefore, is not whether all the challenges facing Indian IT have disappeared. They have not. The question is whether the market has already discounted most of those challenges.

There are growing indications that it has. The most profitable opportunities are often created when expectations are at their lowest, sellers are exhausted and even modestly positive developments begin producing disproportionate price reactions. Indian IT appears to be approaching such an inflection point. The sector is gradually moving from a phase dominated by fears over AI-led disruption to one in which investors are beginning to recognise the opportunity arising from enterprise-wide AI adoption.

A noticeable shift is also emerging in market psychology. Growth expectations are being reduced, yet the reaction to negative announcements is becoming less severe. Infosys lowering its FY27 revenue-growth guidance of upper limit to a 3 per cent form 3.5 per cent earlier is a relevant example. In a normal growth environment, such a revision could have triggered a much deeper correction. Instead, the market response has been relatively contained and share price remained flat and did not move much.

Lowering Of Guidance, And Market Reaction

Results date Revenue guidance revision Change in guidance midpoint Immediate share-price reaction What the market interpreted

January 12, 2012

Dollar revenue growth cut from 17.1%-19.1% to 16.4% -1.7 percentage points Around -7% in early trade The cut overshadowed better-than-expected profit and signalled weaker client budgets.

July 12, 2012

FY13 dollar growth cut from 8%-10% to 5% -4.0 percentage points Nearly -9% to -10% A major reset, larger than analysts expected, combined with concerns that Infosys was losing market share.

July 15, 2016

FY17 CC growth cut from 11.5%-13.5% to 10.5%-12% -1.25 percentage points As much as -9.84% The guidance cut came with a quarterly revenue miss, raising concerns that growth risks were not reflected in the valuation.

October 14, 2016

Guidance cut again from 10.5%-12% to 8%-9% -2.75 percentage points As much as -5.31% The second consecutive reduction confirmed that the slowdown was deeper than initially assumed. July 21, 2023 FY24 CC growth cut from 4%-7% to 1%-3.5% -3.25 percentage points As much as -10% One of the largest resets in recent history, driven by delayed decisions, slower project starts and discretionary-spending weakness.

October 13, 2023

Upper end cut from 3.5% to 2.5%, giving 1%-2.5% -0.50 percentage points As much as -4.5%, later around -3% The size was smaller, but it was the second cut in succession and suggested that demand recovery was being pushed further out.

January 12, 2024

Range narrowed from 1%-2.5% to 1.5%-2% No change +7.93% Although the upper end was lowered, the lower end rose equally.

The midpoint remained 1.75%, revenue beat expectations and demand had not deteriorated further.

July 24, 2026 FY27

CC growth narrowed from 1.5%-3.5% to 1.5%-3% -0.25 percentage points Fell about 2.6% Intraday but closed approximately 0.62% lower A negative revision, but much smaller than previous major cuts. The US-listed ADR initially reacted more sharply, falling around 5%. The 6 clearly negative resets before the latest quarter results were produced reported early or intraday falls ranging from approximately 4.5 per cent to 10 per cent, with a rough median reaction of about 8 per cent.

This does not mean the guidance cut is unimportant. It suggests that investors may no longer be surprised by weak near-term growth. The market appears to be digesting bad news rather than continuously repricing the sector lower. To understand where returns could be generated over the coming years, investors must look beyond the current earnings slowdown. The key signals are now visible in price resilience, relative performance, valuation discounts, deal pipelines and the expanding Total Addressable Market created by AI-led transformation.

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PRICE RESILIENCE: DECODING THE BOTTOMING SIGNALS

A widely followed principle in technical and behavioural analysis is that bad news that fails to produce further price damage can become a positive signal. When a company misses expectations, lowers its guidance or reports margin pressure, but its share price stabilises quickly, it indicates that the market may have already accounted for the disappointment. Investors who wanted to exit may have already done so, reducing the supply of shares available for further selling. This is one of the early characteristics of a structural bottom.

Recent Quarterly Results from leading Indian IT companies illustrate this change. Dollar revenue growth remains subdued, with most large companies reporting sequential growth of less than 1 per cent. However, the underlying demand environment is not as weak as the headline numbers suggest. Deal pipelines remain active, particularly in cloud modernisation, data transformation, cost optimisation, cyber security and AI implementation.

Quarterly Performance Versus Market Sentiment

Company Key negative metric Share-price reaction

Infosys FY27 guidance reduced to an upper end of 3%, while the June-quarter performance missed expectations The stock declined approximately 9% over 3 months but has begun stabilising as the market absorbs the guidance reset TCS Sequential contraction in operating margins The share price remained relatively stable, supported by Q1FY27 Total Contract Value of $9.5 billion HCLTech Revenue remained largely flat, while margins continued to face pressure

The stock gained approximately 4.2% over 3 months, indicating resilience despite muted sequential performance The importance of these reactions lies not in the absolute price movement but in the contrast between weak operating data and increasingly stable share prices. Markets normally decline sharply when negative developments are not fully reflected in valuations. Once pessimism becomes widely recognised, however, incremental bad news loses its ability to create the same level of damage.

Relative Strength Against Global Technology Benchmarks

The recent relative performance of the Nifty IT index provides another indication that investor sentiment may be turning. During the one-month period from 24 June to 24 July 2026, the Nifty IT index gained approximately 4.36 per cent.

Over the same period, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 1.33 per cent, Taiwan’s TAIEX fell by 5.19 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI corrected by approximately 21.02 per cent. This divergence is significant because Indian IT generated positive returns despite continued concerns about weak discretionary expenditure, cautious revenue guidance, margin pressure and AI-led disruption. In other words, the sector began outperforming global technology-oriented benchmarks even though its fundamental news flow remained far from ideal. A one-month period is not sufficient to confirm the beginning of a long-term bull market.

However, relative strength often appears before earnings estimates improve. When a heavily corrected sector starts outperforming while the prevailing narrative remains negative, it can indicate that institutional investors are gradually accumulating positions. Combined with the muted reaction to disappointing quarterly results, the Nifty IT index’s recent outperformance strengthens the case that the sector may be entering an accumulation and bottom-building phase rather than preparing for another structural decline. Price resilience is, therefore, the first indication that a valuation safety net may finally have emerged.

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THE VALUATION RESET: PRICING IN THE PESSIMISM

Valuation is one of the most important determinants of future returns. When a sector trades at excessive multiples, even strong execution can lead to disappointing returns because optimistic assumptions are already embedded in the price. Conversely, when valuations reflect conservative or worst-case outcomes, investors can benefit from even a modest improvement in growth, margins or sentiment. Indian IT is now experiencing the second situation.

The sector has undergone a considerable derating as investors have attempted to account for slower global growth, cautious client expenditure, AI-driven productivity gains and uncertainty surrounding traditional effort-based billing models. Infosys, for example, is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of approximately 14 times, compared with its 5-year average of around 25 times. The discount indicates that the market is no longer assigning the same premium to the company’s historical growth, execution record and cash-generation capability.

The reset is also visible across forward valuations:

🔹 TCS: Approximately 16 times forward earnings compared with its historical average of around 27 times, representing a discount of nearly 41 per cent

🔹 Tech Mahindra: Approximately 19 times compared with an average of 28 times, representing a discount of around 30 per cent

🔹 LTIMindtree: Approximately 20 times compared with an average of 31 times, representing a discount of about 35 per cent

🔹 Infosys: Approximately 18 times compared with an average of 23 times, representing a discount of nearly 23 per cent

These discounts do not automatically guarantee returns. Earnings estimates can still be revised lower, and valuation multiples may remain depressed if the growth recovery takes longer than expected.

However, the starting point matters. At elevated valuations, investors require near-perfect execution. At discounted valuations, the sector only needs to perform better than the pessimistic assumptions already embedded in share prices.

This creates a more favourable risk-reward balance for investors with a sufficiently long time horizon. The primary factor keeping valuations suppressed has been the so-called AI paradox. Investors are concerned that AI will reduce the amount of labour required for technology projects and weaken the traditional relationship between employee numbers and revenue. That concern is valid, but it represents only one side of the transformation.

THE AI PARADOX: DEFLATIONARY RISK VERSUS TAM EXPANSION

The debate surrounding generative AI should not be reduced to whether some existing technology work will be automated. Automation is inevitable. The more important question is whether the revenue lost through productivity improvements will be greater or smaller than the new revenue generated through AI implementation, data modernisation, application redesign, cyber security, governance and cloud infrastructure.

History provides an instructive framework. Every significant technology transition initially disrupted the existing services model. Enterprise Resource Planning changed traditional software development. Cloud computing reduced the need for companies to operate physical infrastructure. Automation lowered the manual effort required for routine processes.

Yet each transition eventually expanded the technology-services market because enterprises required consultants, system integrators and managed-service providers to implement the new architecture. AI is likely to follow a similar path, although the transition may be faster and more disruptive. The impact can be understood through 3 broad pillars.

THE 2% TO 3% DEFLATIONARY HEADWIND

Over the next 3 to 4 years, AI-led productivity gains may compress portions of the traditional Full-Time Equivalent model. Activities such as basic coding, software testing, maintenance, documentation and support can increasingly be completed with fewer employee hours.

Some of the industry analysis shows that nearly 30 per cent of the industry could fall within this at-risk segment. Under an aggressive scenario, the revenue impact could reach approximately $80 billion to $85 billion, while a more moderate base case indicates an impact of around $40 billion. In FY26, according to NASSCOM, India’s software industry was at USD 315 billion.

This is the risk currently dominating investor attention. However, the financial impact will not necessarily be immediate or uniform. Large enterprises operate complex legacy systems, face strict regulatory requirements and cannot replace existing infrastructure overnight. Productivity benefits will also be shared between clients and vendors, while higher-value work may partly compensate for reduced effort in routine services.

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THE $300 BILLION TO $400 BILLION OPPORTUNITY

The opportunity created by AI adoption is considerably larger than the deflationary impact being feared. By 2030, enterprise AI adoption is projected to create an incremental Total Addressable Market of approximately $300 billion to $400 billion. For an Indian technology-services industry currently estimated at around $315 billion, this represents a substantial expansion of the addressable opportunity.

Enterprises cannot deploy AI simply by purchasing a model or subscribing to a software platform. They must organise fragmented data, modernise legacy applications, strengthen cyber security, develop governance frameworks and integrate AI tools into existing business processes.

Each of these requirements aligns with the capabilities of established Indian IT companies. The sector’s next growth cycle may, therefore, be driven less by employee additions and more by higher-value transformation programmes, platform-led services, consulting, managed AI operations and outcome-based contracts.

THE LABOUR SHIFT

The job-displacement narrative also requires context. While AI may displace an estimated 92 million traditional roles globally, the broader technology transition is expected to create approximately 170 million new AI-enabled roles. The composition of employment will change, but the overall demand for technology capability may continue expanding. The winners will not necessarily be companies with the largest workforce.

They will be businesses that can retrain employees, build reusable intellectual property, develop industry-specific AI solutions and move towards pricing models linked to outcomes rather than hours worked. The transition will create near-term pressure, but it is unlikely to eliminate the need for Indian IT. Instead, it may change how the industry generates revenue and how investors value its capabilities. The net result could be positive if the expansion of the AI-related market eventually outweighs the compression in traditional services.

SELECTING THE REBOUND LEADERS

A recovery in the sector does not mean every IT company will deliver similar returns. During periods of technological disruption, the strongest companies usually consolidate market share because they possess the balance sheets, client relationships, domain expertise and investment capacity required to adapt. Investors should focus on companies with strong deal momentum, visible cash flows, credible AI capabilities and sufficient execution strength to manage the transition from traditional outsourcing to AI-led transformation.

THE PATH TO FY28 AND BEYOND

The recovery is unlikely to be immediate or linear. The sector is currently navigating what could be described as the peak transition period between FY26 and FY28. Traditional outsourcing models are being pressured by automation, clients remain cautious about discretionary expenditure and technology budgets are shifting from experimentation towards projects with clearer financial returns.

During this period, revenue growth could remain moderate even as deal pipelines improve. Margins may also face pressure as companies invest in employee training, proprietary platforms, AI partnerships and new delivery models. The more meaningful acceleration may emerge towards the end of FY27 or during FY28, when pilot programmes begin converting into enterprise-wide deployments. The transition from experimentation to implementation is critical.

Small AI pilots do not generate enough revenue to offset weakness in traditional services. Large-scale deployments involving data architecture, governance, cloud infrastructure and business-process redesign can produce multi-year contracts worth billions of dollars. Indian IT companies are particularly well positioned for this stage because of their existing relationships with global enterprises.

They already understand client systems, industry workflows and regulatory requirements. This makes them natural partners when AI projects move from innovation laboratories into core business operations. The market, however, is unlikely to wait until FY28 earnings confirm the recovery.

Share prices may begin responding as soon as investors see consistent evidence of stronger bookings, improving deal conversions and a rising share of AI-related revenue. The recent relative outperformance of the Nifty IT index may be an early indication that this process has already begun. Investors evaluating the sector should track 3 indicators closely.

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🔹 DEAL MOMENTUM

Sustained growth in Total Contract Value will indicate whether transformation demand is strong enough to offset the expected 2 per cent to 3 per cent annual deflation in traditional services. Investors should also examine the conversion of deal wins into reported revenue, as a large Order Book is useful only when projects begin contributing to growth.

🔹 AI REVENUE SHARE

The share of revenue generated through AI-related services will reveal whether companies are successfully commercialising their capabilities. TCS and Infosys are currently among the leaders, with reported AI revenue shares. The quality of this revenue is equally important. Investors should distinguish between isolated pilot projects and large-scale implementation contracts that can generate recurring revenue.

🔹 GEOPOLITICAL AND MACROECONOMIC RISKS

The United States remains the largest market for Indian IT companies. Changes in interest rates, economic growth, corporate profitability and technology budgets can materially affect client spending.

Geopolitical uncertainty, including tensions involving the United States and Iran, can also influence crude oil prices, inflation expectations and the timing of monetary-policy easing. If interest-rate cuts are delayed, discretionary technology spending could remain under pressure in the near term. These risks should be monitored, but they must be assessed alongside valuations. A known risk has less power to damage prices when the market has already discounted a difficult outcome.

CLOSING THOUGHTS

The case for Indian IT is no longer based on the assumption that growth will rebound immediately. It is based on the growing gap between depressed expectations and the sector’s long-term opportunity. Near-term revenue growth remains weak.

Guidance is cautious, margins are under pressure and AI will disrupt parts of the traditional outsourcing model. None of these concerns should be dismissed. However, share-price reactions are becoming less severe, valuations have corrected considerably, large-deal pipelines remain healthy and the AI-led expansion of the technology-services market could eventually outweigh the deflationary impact of automation.

The Nifty IT index’s 4.36 per cent gain over the latest one-month period, compared with declines in the Nasdaq Composite, TAIEX and KOSPI, adds an important market-based signal to the thesis. Relative strength appearing during a period of negative headlines often deserves attention because markets tend to move before the underlying narrative improves. The evidence increasingly suggests that the sector is no longer in a phase of unchecked deterioration. It is entering a period of consolidation, accumulation and business-model transition.

The exact timing of the earnings recovery remains uncertain, and volatility is likely to continue. Yet the combination of lower valuations, exhausted selling, resilient deal activity and a rapidly expanding AI opportunity indicates that the worst of the price correction may already be behind the sector. For patient investors, the current phase is not about chasing a quick rebound. It is about selectively positioning in companies capable of leading the next technology-services cycle. The tide is beginning to turn.