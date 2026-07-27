Delhi Police identified 2,873 people with criminal antecedents at the protest site between July 20 and July 25. An average of over 2,000 with criminal records were identified daily.
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Delhi Police Claims Murder, POCSO Accused Among 2,873 At Jantar Mantar Protest
Delhi Police claimed 2,873 people with criminal records attended the Jantar Mantar protests between July 20-25. Identified using FRS, they are being probed for possible involvement in the violence.
- Delhi Police identified 2,873 people with criminal records at Jantar Mantar.
- Facial Recognition System identified criminals, police probe protest violence involvement.
Before You Go
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Frequently Asked Questions
How many individuals with criminal backgrounds were identified at the Jantar Mantar protest?
How did Delhi Police identify individuals with criminal records at the protest?
Delhi Police identified these individuals using the Facial Recognition System (FRS) and other technical surveillance methods. FRS cameras are specifically used to spot anti-social elements.
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