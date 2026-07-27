Delhi Police Claims Murder, POCSO Accused Among 2,873 At Jantar Mantar Protest

Delhi Police has claimed that 2,873 people with criminal antecedents were present at the Jantar Mantar protest site between July 20 and July 25, and is now investigating whether any of them were involved in the violence reported during the student demonstrations.

According to Delhi Police sources, the individuals were identified using the Facial Recognition System (FRS) and other technical surveillance methods. Investigators are examining whether they played any role in the clashes that broke out at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas of the national capital.

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Some Booked In Murder, POSCO ACT

Police sources alleged that those identified have been previously booked in serious criminal cases, including murder, sexual assault, and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The sources further claimed that several of these individuals visited the protest site on multiple occasions during the agitation. Authorities are now scrutinising their movements and possible involvement in incidents of violence reported during the protests.

The Delhi Police investigation is continuing, with officials analysing technical evidence and surveillance inputs as part of the probe into the unrest at Jantar Mantar.