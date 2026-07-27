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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Police Claims Murder, POCSO Accused Among 2,873 At Jantar Mantar Protest

Delhi Police Claims Murder, POCSO Accused Among 2,873 At Jantar Mantar Protest

Delhi Police claimed 2,873 people with criminal records attended the Jantar Mantar protests between July 20-25. Identified using FRS, they are being probed for possible involvement in the violence.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police identified 2,873 people with criminal records at Jantar Mantar.
  • Facial Recognition System identified criminals, police probe protest violence involvement.

Delhi Police has claimed that 2,873 people with criminal antecedents were present at the Jantar Mantar protest site between July 20 and July 25, and is now investigating whether any of them were involved in the violence reported during the student demonstrations.

According to Delhi Police sources, the individuals were identified using the Facial Recognition System (FRS) and other technical surveillance methods. Investigators are examining whether they played any role in the clashes that broke out at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas of the national capital.

Also Read: Big Relief For Mohammad Ali Jauhar University As Demolition Of 38 Buildings Is Stayed

Some Booked In Murder, POSCO ACT

Police sources alleged that those identified have been previously booked in serious criminal cases, including murder, sexual assault, and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The sources further claimed that several of these individuals visited the protest site on multiple occasions during the agitation. Authorities are now scrutinising their movements and possible involvement in incidents of violence reported during the protests.

The Delhi Police investigation is continuing, with officials analysing technical evidence and surveillance inputs as part of the probe into the unrest at Jantar Mantar.

July 20 Protest

According to the sources, an average of around 10,000 people continue to gather in and around Jantar Mantar every day, with nearly 3,000 police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

Police are also using Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras to identify anti-social elements entering the protest site. "With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police has identified more than 2,000 people with criminal records who had come to Jantar Mantar," police sources said.

Also Read: 'Dharmendra Pradhan Zindabad': Ex-Min Gets Hero's Welcome In Parliament; Cong Hits Out

Security remains heightened in and around Jantar Mantar as the protests continue, with authorities closely monitoring the movement of people entering the area.

Before You Go

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court

Frequently Asked Questions

How many individuals with criminal backgrounds were identified at the Jantar Mantar protest?

Delhi Police identified 2,873 people with criminal antecedents at the protest site between July 20 and July 25. An average of over 2,000 with criminal records were identified daily.

How did Delhi Police identify individuals with criminal records at the protest?

Delhi Police identified these individuals using the Facial Recognition System (FRS) and other technical surveillance methods. FRS cameras are specifically used to spot anti-social elements.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest News Jantar Mantar Protest
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