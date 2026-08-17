From Ambani To Adani: India’s Biggest Family Business Empires Ranked By Value

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English NewsBusinessIndia’s 300 Richest Family Businesses Worth Rs 138 Lakh Crore: Ambani Tops Hurun 2026 List

India’s 300 Richest Family Businesses Worth Rs 138 Lakh Crore: Ambani Tops Hurun 2026 List

India’s top 300 family businesses added nearly Rs 30 lakh crore in value since 2024, with the Ambani family leading the 2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India list.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's 300 family businesses valued $1.46 trillion, rising 27.5 percent.
  • Ambani family leads; Birla, Jindal families report significant gains.
  • First-generation entrepreneurs and professionalisation are shaping family businesses.

India’s 300 most valuable family businesses are collectively worth Rs 138 lakh crore (USD 1.46 trillion), according to the 2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list released on August 11. Their combined value has increased by nearly Rs 30 lakh crore since 2024, marking a 27.5 per cent rise. This amounts to value creation of around Rs 4,076 crore per day over the past two years. The combined valuation of these family businesses is comparable to the economy of the world’s 18th-largest country and is higher than the GDP of economies such as Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Poland.

Collectively, these businesses generated Rs 56 lakh crore in revenue and paid Rs 1.9 lakh crore in Taxes, equivalent to around 17 per cent of India’s corporate tax collections. The Ambani family retained the top position, with Reliance Industries valued at Rs 25.83 lakh crore.

Led by Mukesh Ambani, the second-generation business has a diversified presence across energy, retail and digital services. However, the family’s value declined 8.5 per cent.

The Kumar Mangalam Birla family ranked second, with the Aditya Birla Group valued at Rs 8.14 lakh crore. The fourth-generation business has significant interests in cement and cement products. Its value increased 26 per cent year-on-year and 51 per cent over three years.

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The Jindal family secured the third position, with JSW Steel valued at Rs 8.02 lakh crore.  Led by Sajjan Jindal, the second-generation business recorded a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in value and a 70 per cent rise over three years. The family created the highest absolute value over the three-year period, adding Rs 3.3 lakh crore.

The Bajaj family ranked fourth with a valuation of Rs 7.70 lakh crore. Its value declined 3.9 per cent year-on-year but increased 8.1 per cent over three years.

The Mahindra family followed in fifth place at Rs 5.15 lakh crore, with its value falling 5.4 per cent year-on-year while rising 49 per cent over three years.

The Anil Agarwal family ranked sixth, with Vedanta valued at Rs 4.45 lakh crore. Its value surged 75 per cent year-on-year and 212 per cent over three years.

The Murugappa family stood seventh at Rs 3.06 lakh crore, recording growth of 4.7 per cent year-on-year and 51 per cent over three years.

The Nadar family ranked eighth, with HCL Technologies valued at Rs 2.91 lakh crore. Its value declined 38 per cent year-on-year and 32 per cent over three years.

The Premji family was ninth with Wipro valued at Rs 2.72 lakh crore, down 2.3 per cent year-on-year but up 5.6 per cent over three years.

The Dani, Choksi and Vakil families completed the top 10, with Asian Paints valued at Rs 2.48 lakh crore. The company’s family wealth increased 12 per cent year-on-year but declined 8.5 per cent over three years. The report also highlighted the growing influence of first-generation entrepreneurs.

The Gautam Adani family was the most valuable first-generation family, with a valuation of Rs 19.6 lakh crore, followed by Sunil Bharti Mittal at Rs 12.1 lakh crore.

Among the biggest gainers, the Ahuja family of Shahi Exports recorded the strongest three-year growth, with its wealth surging 352 per cent to Rs 37,500 crore.

Also Read : Dividend Record Date Vs Ex Dividend Date: What Investors Need To Know Before Buying A Stock

The Shashikant Bhalchandra Garware family of Garware Hi-Tech Films climbed 61 places after its fortune tripled to Rs 15,600 crore. The report also highlighted the increasing professionalisation of India’s family businesses.

Around 70 per cent of the businesses are now led by the second generation, while 57 businesses are managed by the third generation and 20 have reached the fourth generation. This transition is increasingly supported by professional governance, succession planning and greater institutionalisation. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the collective worth of India's 300 most valuable family businesses?

They are collectively worth Rs 138 lakh crore. This value increased by 27.5% since 2024, equating to Rs 4,076 crore created daily.

Which family business holds the top position on the list?

The Ambani family, with Reliance Industries, retained the top spot. It is valued at Rs 25.83 lakh crore; its value declined 8.5% year-on-year.

How much revenue and tax did these businesses generate collectively?

They generated Rs 56 lakh crore in revenue and paid Rs 1.9 lakh crore in taxes. Their tax contribution amounts to around 17% of India’s corporate tax collections.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
India’s Most Valuable Family Businesses Top Family Businesses In India Richest Family Businesses In India Hurun India 2026 Family Businesses India’s Top 300 Family Businesses Most Valuable Family Businesses India 2026
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