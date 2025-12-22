Not Landing A Job Interview? Here’s One Change You Can Make To Your CV To Get Noticed

Finding a job in today’s time feels no less than searching for a needle in a haystack. People spend hours on LinkedIn and different job portals every single day, just hoping for one opportunity. Yet, most of them don’t even get noticed. It’s not because their CV lacks potential. The real problem is that HRs are already overloaded with thousands of resumes. Standing out in that pile feels almost impossible.

But what if I tell you there’s one simple trick that can help you get noticed? Something small, but effective. All you need to do is ditch the boring black-and-white CV and replace it with something colourful, attractive, and catchy.

How To Make Your CV Stand Out With One Simple Trick

If you already have an updated CV, the process becomes super easy. All you need to do is upload your CV to Google NotebookLM and click on the infographic option. In just a few minutes, it creates a creative infographic summary of your resume.

When I tried it, I was honestly surprised by how clean and attractive it looked. Instead of long paragraphs, everything was visually broken down in a way that’s easy to understand at one glance.





You don’t have to completely replace your black-and-white CV either. The best thing you can do is attach the infographic along with your existing resume.

This way, you maintain professionalism while also adding something eye-catching. It instantly improves your CV quality and increases the chances of grabbing an HR’s attention.

And if your CV still isn’t converting cold pitches into callbacks, then it might be time to focus on upskilling.

ALSO READ: Top 5 AI Courses In 2025 Offering Certificates For Aspiring Professionals

What Is Google NotebookLM?

Google NotebookLM is one of the most impressive tools I’ve worked with so far. It lets you create mind maps, infographics, audio overviews, video overviews, flashcards, slide decks, and more, all within minutes.

If you’re active on LinkedIn, this tool is especially useful. Its slide deck feature allows you to turn your content into clean, professional-looking slides using your own source material.

You can upload text, PDFs, videos, audio files, and more, and generate visuals exactly the way you need. For job seekers, it’s a smart way to present your profile in a modern, creative format without putting in extra effort.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI