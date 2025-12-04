Google Workspace Studio Is Here, And It Lets You Offload Boring Office Tasks To AI In Minutes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyGoogle Workspace Studio Is Here, And It Lets You Offload Boring Office Tasks To AI In Minutes

Google Workspace Studio lets anyone build AI agents without coding. Powered by Gemini 3, it automates emails, meetings, approvals and follow-ups using simple prompts, saving hours of work every day.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google has officially launched Google Workspace Studio, a new tool that lets users create and manage AI agents inside Google Workspace without writing any code. It is powered by Gemini 3 and is designed to make automation quick and easy for everyone at work. 

The goal is to reduce time spent on basic tasks like sorting emails, arranging meetings, and doing follow-ups. Instead of using complicated automation tools, users can simply explain what they want in natural language, and the AI builds the workflow automatically.

How Google Workspace Studio Works 

Google explained that Workspace Studio helps users save a lot of time by removing tasks that take effort every day. Anyone can build an AI agent in minutes just by describing what they want to automate or by choosing ready-made templates. 

The agent is not limited to simple rules. Because of Gemini’s reasoning and multimodal abilities, the agents can analyse sentiment, generate content, prioritise tasks, send alerts, and adjust to new information.

One example shared by Google is from Kärcher, a global cleaning solutions brand. They teamed up with Zoi to test the tool early. They created a virtual team of agents to review new feature ideas. 

One agent checks the concept, another sees if it is technically possible, the next drafts the user flow, and a final agent creates a full user story. This system reportedly reduced drafting time by 90%.

AI Agents For Business Users 

Businesses in the Gemini Alpha programme have already used these AI agents to complete more than 20 million tasks in the past month. 

Employees can now automate both simple and sensitive work themselves, including reminders, legal notices, and travel approvals. The agents also work across Gmail, Drive, Chat, and more, so they understand context and follow company rules.

Google says agents can connect with tools like Jira, Salesforce, Asana, and Mailchimp. Workspace Studio will roll out to business customers in the coming weeks, and users can start with templates or simple instructions in the prompt bar.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
