Which Is The Cheapest Way To Get A New SIM In India? Plans Start At Rs 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BSNL reintroduced Rs 1 Freedom Plan with SIM, 30 days validity.

Plan offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, 2GB data.

Jio and Airtel require mandatory first recharge for new SIMs.

Recharge Plans: BSNL has brought back its Rs 1 Freedom Plan after consumer demand, and it is making noise again. The plan comes with a new SIM card, 30 days of validity, calling, messaging, and data, all at just one rupee.

While the offer sounds hard to beat, it is worth knowing how it stacks up against what Jio and Airtel charge for a new connection. Here is a straightforward breakdown of what each telecom operator is offering right now.

What Does BSNL Rs 1 Freedom Plan Include?

BSNL's Freedom Plan is as simple as it gets. For just Rs 1, you get a new SIM card with 30 days of validity. The plan includes unlimited voice calls to any network in India, 100 SMS per day to any network, and 2GB of data per day, enough for browsing, chatting, and casual video streaming.

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The 30-day clock starts from the date the SIM is activated. One important thing to note: this offer is not available online. To get it, you must visit a BSNL Customer Service Centre or an authorised BSNL outlet and complete the KYC process in person. The SIM comes with the plan already activated. The Freedom Plan is available only until April 30, 2026, so there is a limited window to grab it.

What Does New Jio or Airtel SIM Actually Cost?

Both Jio and Airtel offer new SIM cards at no direct cost, but the real expense comes from the mandatory first recharge.

With Jio, the SIM itself is free, with no activation or delivery fee. However, a valid recharge is required at the time of purchase. The Jio Starter Pack is priced at Rs 349 for 28 days with unlimited 5G. Plans start from Rs 199. Choosing a personalised number costs an additional Rs 50.

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Airtel follows a similar structure. The SIM card is free, and home delivery is available in major cities at no charge. The first mandatory recharge typically starts from around Rs 299 for 28 days, covering 5G data, voice calls, and SMS. To access unlimited 5G on Airtel, the recharge plan needs to be Rs 239 or above.

So, Which Plan Works Best for You?

If you are looking purely at upfront cost, BSNL's Rs 1 plan wins by a wide margin. It is a practical option for anyone wanting a second number, testing the network, or keeping data costs low for basic daily use.

That said, if network coverage, speed, and 5G access matter more to you, Jio and Airtel require a higher initial investment but offer stronger infrastructure in most urban areas. The right choice depends entirely on what you need from your connection.