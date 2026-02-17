These Airtel, Jio, And Vi Recharge Plans Give You Netflix, Hotstar, And Prime For Free

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The rise of OTT platforms has changed how people in India watch movies and shows. Viewers are no longer tied to theatres, TV schedules, or a single language. Content is now available anytime, across regions and genres. At the same time, telecom companies have started bundling OTT access with mobile recharge plans. As individual subscriptions become costlier, these bundled plans feel more practical.

Major telecom players now compete on data, validity, and streaming access, making OTT benefits an important part of mobile recharges.

Airtel OTT Recharge Plans With Netflix And Hotstar

Airtel offers OTT benefits mainly through its mid-range and premium recharge plans. Several prepaid and postpaid options include access to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play.

Plans like Rs. 279, Rs. 598, and Rs. 1,729 differ mainly in validity and data limits. Airtel also includes OTT access in select broadband plans. One noticeable aspect is that Airtel usually keeps the same platforms in its bundles, which helps users avoid confusion when recharging again.

Jio OTT Recharge Plans With Maximum Streaming Options

Reliance Jio focuses on offering a wider mix of streaming platforms under a single recharge. Its plans include access to services such as Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Discovery+, and JioCinema.

Some plans also offer Netflix, though not across the entire range. Recharge options start around Rs. 398 and go up to annual plans above Rs. 3,000. Jio’s OTT bundles cover movies, sports, originals, and live TV, but Netflix access remains limited to selected plans only.

Vi OTT Recharge Plans With Long-Term Validity

Vodafone Idea, commonly known as Vi, takes a more long-term approach. Instead of frequent short-validity OTT packs, it focuses on plans with extended benefits. Several Vi recharges include Netflix access along with OTT aggregation through Vi Movies and TV.

Plans such as Rs. 1,198 and Rs. 1,599 also offer unlimited night data between 12 am and 6 am. This allows users to stream content during late hours without using daily data limits.

Best OTT Telecom Plans In India: How To Choose

There is no single plan that suits everyone. Airtel works for users who prefer stable OTT bundles with predictable access. Jio suits those who want multiple platforms under one recharge. Vi is more suitable for users who value longer validity and flexible data usage.

As OTT bundling becomes common, choosing a plan now depends more on viewing habits, data needs, and preferred platforms rather than price alone.