Yes, Google is testing a feature that allows users to import AI chats from platforms like ChatGPT into Gemini. This helps maintain conversation context and personalization.
ABP Live Tech How-To | Thinking Of Leaving ChatGPT For Gemini? Google May Soon Let You Import Old Chats
Switching from ChatGPT to Gemini may soon feel less frustrating as Google tests a chat import option that lets users upload and continue old conversations seamlessly.
Some users who are moving from ChatGPT to Gemini often face the same issue, losing past conversations. Chat history plays a big role in personalisation, and starting from scratch can be frustrating. A new report now suggests that Google may be working on a solution.
A feature spotted in testing could allow users to import chats from other AI platforms into Gemini, helping them continue earlier conversations without repeating the same details.
ChatGPT To Gemini Chat Transfer Feature: What We Know So Far
As per a leaked screenshot shared by Testing Catalogue, Google is testing an “Import AI Chats” option inside Gemini. The feature is currently said to be in beta and may support chat imports from platforms like ChatGPT and Claude.
The idea is simple. Users download their chat history from another AI chatbot and upload the file to Gemini. Once imported, Gemini can read the older conversations and respond with proper context.
Google also mentions that imported chats will be saved in the user’s activity. These chats may be used to improve Google’s services, including training generative AI models.
Users will have the option to manage or delete their activity later through account settings. At the moment, Google has not officially announced when or if this feature will roll out publicly.
How To Export ChatGPT History And Import It Into Gemini
Below is the step-by-step process mentioned in the report.
- Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app or website and log in to your account
- Step 2: Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner
- Step 3: Go to Settings and open Data Controls
- Step 4: Select Export Data and tap on Export
- Step 5: Confirm the export request
- Step 6: Check your email for the download link sent by OpenAI
- Step 7: Download the ZIP file within 24 hours (it includes chats in HTML format)
- Step 8: Open Gemini and tap on Import AI Chats
- Step 9: Upload the downloaded file to continue your old conversations
Once uploaded, Gemini should be able to understand your previous chats, reducing the need to explain things again.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I transfer my past conversations from ChatGPT to Gemini?
How does the chat import feature work?
You'll download your chat history from another AI chatbot, like ChatGPT, and then upload the file to Gemini. Gemini will then be able to read these older conversations.
What happens to my imported chat data?
Imported chats will be saved in your activity and may be used to improve Google's services, including training AI models. You can manage or delete your activity later.