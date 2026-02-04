Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Some users who are moving from ChatGPT to Gemini often face the same issue, losing past conversations. Chat history plays a big role in personalisation, and starting from scratch can be frustrating. A new report now suggests that Google may be working on a solution.

A feature spotted in testing could allow users to import chats from other AI platforms into Gemini, helping them continue earlier conversations without repeating the same details.

ChatGPT To Gemini Chat Transfer Feature: What We Know So Far

As per a leaked screenshot shared by Testing Catalogue, Google is testing an “Import AI Chats” option inside Gemini. The feature is currently said to be in beta and may support chat imports from platforms like ChatGPT and Claude.

The idea is simple. Users download their chat history from another AI chatbot and upload the file to Gemini. Once imported, Gemini can read the older conversations and respond with proper context.

Google also mentions that imported chats will be saved in the user’s activity. These chats may be used to improve Google’s services, including training generative AI models.

Users will have the option to manage or delete their activity later through account settings. At the moment, Google has not officially announced when or if this feature will roll out publicly.

How To Export ChatGPT History And Import It Into Gemini

Below is the step-by-step process mentioned in the report.

Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app or website and log in to your account

Step 2: Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner

Step 3: Go to Settings and open Data Controls

Step 4: Select Export Data and tap on Export

Step 5: Confirm the export request

Step 6: Check your email for the download link sent by OpenAI

Step 7: Download the ZIP file within 24 hours (it includes chats in HTML format)

Step 8: Open Gemini and tap on Import AI Chats

Step 9: Upload the downloaded file to continue your old conversations

Once uploaded, Gemini should be able to understand your previous chats, reducing the need to explain things again.