OpenAI May Kill ChatGPT-4o For Good, & Users Are Furious About It: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OpenAI has officially announced the retirement of several legacy AI models in ChatGPT, with GPT-4o being the most talked-about name on the list. The model will be removed from ChatGPT on February 13, ending its long and controversial run. This decision comes months after OpenAI was forced to reinstate GPT-4o due to strong user backlash.

Many users felt newer models lacked the emotional depth and writing quality that made GPT-4o special. This time, however, OpenAI says things are different.

GPT-4o Retirement In ChatGPT: Why OpenAI Is Shutting It Down

OpenAI confirmed that GPT-4o will be retired from ChatGPT along with GPT-5 Instant, GPT-5 Thinking, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and o4-mini. The company clarified that this change only affects ChatGPT users. Developers using OpenAI’s API will still have access to these legacy models without any change.

GPT-4o stood out because of its strong writing tone, emotional awareness, and natural responses. When OpenAI first tried to sunset the model in August 2025 after launching GPT-5, users strongly opposed the move. Many said GPT-5 felt too robotic and lacked warmth. Due to this pressure, OpenAI brought GPT-4o back.

This time, OpenAI says user behaviour has changed. According to the company, only 0.1% of daily users still actively choose GPT-4o. Based on this data, OpenAI believes keeping the model alive no longer makes sense.

OpenAI GPT-5.2 Update & User Backlash Over Writing Quality

OpenAI claims that features people loved in GPT-4o have now been added to GPT-5.2. These include better personality tuning, creative thinking, and new customisation tools. Users can now choose different response styles and adjust traits like warmth and enthusiasm.

Still, many users are unhappy. On X, several people questioned OpenAI’s usage data. One user said GPT-4o usage dropped only because GPT-5.2 became the default option and GPT-4o was hidden behind a paywall. Others pointed out that thousands of posts opposing the move were trending within hours.

Adding fuel to the debate, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently admitted that GPT-5.2’s writing quality declined because the company focused more on coding, reasoning, and math. For many users, this makes GPT-4o’s retirement feel like a step backwards rather than progress.