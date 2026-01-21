OpenAI’s New Age System Watches How You Use ChatGPT To Decide If You’re A Minor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OpenAI has started rolling out a new age verification system across ChatGPT. This system uses artificial intelligence to guess a user’s real age by studying activity signals like topics and usage time. Even though users enter their date of birth while signing up, it is not verified. Many teens enter a fake age to avoid safety limits. OpenAI wants to fix this so minors get extra protection.

The system is launching worldwide, except in the European Union, where it will arrive soon due to regional rules.

How The OpenAI Age Verification System Works

The OpenAI age verification system runs quietly in the background. It watches how an account is used, what topics are discussed, and when the user is active. Based on these signals, the AI estimates whether the user is under 18.

OpenAI admits the system is not perfect. Sometimes, it may label an adult as a minor. When that happens, the account automatically gets teen safety settings. These settings cannot be removed unless the user proves their age.

With teen safety on, users can still ask questions, learn, and create. But ChatGPT will block content related to graphic violence, risky viral challenges, sexual or romantic roleplay, and material that promotes unhealthy beauty standards or body shaming. The goal is to keep young users safe from harmful content while still letting them use the tool.

OpenAI Age Verification System & Adult User Options

If an adult is wrongly marked as under 18, OpenAI offers a fix. Users can verify their age using Persona, a third-party identity service. The process asks for a live selfie and a government-issued ID. Persona checks the date of birth and matches the selfie with the ID photo.

Users can hide other details on the ID before uploading. OpenAI does not see the documents. Persona deletes the selfie and ID within seven days. Once verified as an adult, the safety limits are removed, though it may take a short time to update.

OpenAI says it only stores the age signals securely and uses them according to its privacy policy. Users can also choose to verify their age early to avoid future checks.