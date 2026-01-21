OpenAI is rolling out an AI-powered system that estimates a user's age based on their activity signals within ChatGPT. This is to provide extra protection for minors.
OpenAI’s New Age System Watches How You Use ChatGPT To Decide If You’re A Minor
ChatGPT now quietly guesses your real age using AI. If marked under 18, accounts get teen safety settings, and adults must verify with ID to remove restrictions.
OpenAI has started rolling out a new age verification system across ChatGPT. This system uses artificial intelligence to guess a user’s real age by studying activity signals like topics and usage time. Even though users enter their date of birth while signing up, it is not verified. Many teens enter a fake age to avoid safety limits. OpenAI wants to fix this so minors get extra protection.
The system is launching worldwide, except in the European Union, where it will arrive soon due to regional rules.
How The OpenAI Age Verification System Works
The OpenAI age verification system runs quietly in the background. It watches how an account is used, what topics are discussed, and when the user is active. Based on these signals, the AI estimates whether the user is under 18.
OpenAI admits the system is not perfect. Sometimes, it may label an adult as a minor. When that happens, the account automatically gets teen safety settings. These settings cannot be removed unless the user proves their age.
With teen safety on, users can still ask questions, learn, and create. But ChatGPT will block content related to graphic violence, risky viral challenges, sexual or romantic roleplay, and material that promotes unhealthy beauty standards or body shaming. The goal is to keep young users safe from harmful content while still letting them use the tool.
OpenAI Age Verification System & Adult User Options
If an adult is wrongly marked as under 18, OpenAI offers a fix. Users can verify their age using Persona, a third-party identity service. The process asks for a live selfie and a government-issued ID. Persona checks the date of birth and matches the selfie with the ID photo.
Users can hide other details on the ID before uploading. OpenAI does not see the documents. Persona deletes the selfie and ID within seven days. Once verified as an adult, the safety limits are removed, though it may take a short time to update.
OpenAI says it only stores the age signals securely and uses them according to its privacy policy. Users can also choose to verify their age early to avoid future checks.
Related Video
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OpenAI's new age verification system?
How does the AI guess a user's age?
The system analyzes usage patterns, including topics discussed and activity time, to estimate whether a user is under 18. It runs in the background without user interaction.
What happens if an adult is incorrectly flagged as a minor?
If an adult is wrongly identified as under 18, they can verify their age through a third-party service called Persona. This involves submitting a selfie and a government-issued ID.