The Centre is planning new rules for smartphones to make them safer for users. As per a Reuters report, based on 'confidential government and industry documents', the Modi government wants phone companies to follow 83 security standards. Some of these rules may ask brands to share parts of their phone software and inform the government before major updates. The goal is to protect people from online fraud, hacking, and data leaks. India has around 750 million smartphone users. But big companies like Apple and Samsung are worried.

They say these rules are too strict and could harm privacy, innovation, and even phone performance.

India Smartphone Source Code Rule: Why Tech Companies Are Upset

The biggest issue is the demand to review “source code.” As explained by Reuters, source code is the basic program that makes a phone work. It is like a secret recipe. Companies never share it because it shows how their software is built.

India wants phone makers to let government labs check this code to look for security flaws. Tech companies say this is dangerous. If this code leaks, hackers could misuse it. It can also expose private technology that companies spent years building.

Apple has earlier refused similar requests from other countries. Now, firms fear India is setting a rule that no other major country follows. Industry groups say even Europe and the US do not ask for this.

Companies also worry that once the government gets deep access, it could lead to more control over how phones work in the future.

India Smartphone Source Code Rule: How It Affects Indian Users

As reported by Reuters, these rules will directly affect Indian smartphone users. Some changes sound helpful. For example:

You may be able to delete pre-installed apps

Apps may be blocked from using the camera or mic in the background

Phones may scan for malware automatically

This can improve safety. But companies say there are problems.

Regular malware scans can drain the battery faster. Asking companies to inform the government before every major update could delay important security fixes. Hackers move fast, and even a few days’ delay can be risky.

The government also wants phones to store system logs for 12 months. Companies say phones do not have enough space for this. It may slow down devices, especially cheaper ones used by many Indians.

If brands find these rules too hard, they might increase phone prices or delay new models in India. The government says discussions are still going on and that it will listen to concerns.

This decision matters because it could change how smartphones work in India, and how safe, fast, and affordable they remain for millions of people.